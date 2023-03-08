140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: Last Monday Mr. H.J. Hakins opened to the public the largest and best appointed hotel in Chaffee county – The Windsor.
This hotel is the old New York House, of this town, added to the Hughes House, of Maysville, which was moved here and combined with the first named late last fall, making it the largest building in our city by one half.
It is located on First street, nearly opposite the Chaffee County Bank.
The house has been remodeled to meet the requirements of convenience, refurnished throughout to meet the requirements of modern taste and comfort.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 2, 1923: Five people were sick in bed in the home of Mrs. Catherine Cox, 217 Park Ave., at 11 o’clock this morning when a neighbor discovered fire on the roof.
The fire department was called and the sick were taken out while the firemen put out the blaze.
A defective flue set fire to the roof.
Considerable damage was done by the fire and water and there was no insurance.
One room was not damaged and all the sick were taken there except Mrs. Cox, who was removed to the Emergency hospital.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 8, 1948: According to a report filed Saturday with the city clerk by the Salida Amusement Company, which operated the midget races and softball games in 1947, the total gross revenue was $6,423.40.
The city’s share will be $64.23.
This does not include receipts from the hot dog stand for which a return was not made.
It was sublet by the company.
The receipts included $4,559.80 from admissions to the midget races for the season plus $1,666,90 receipts from softball and $196.70 from the sale of popcorn.
When the city operated the softball games in 1939 the total receipts were $280.60.
The admission charge was ten cents for adults and children free.
Last year the amusement company charged children an admission fee of 15 cents and adults 30 cents.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 8, 1973: Colorado opened a gleaming white $110 million highway tunnel through the Continental Divide today.
The 1.7 mile long bore, named for the late President Dwight D, Eisenhower, is more than 11,000 feet above sea level.
It is the highest vehicular tunnel in the world and the longest in the United States says the Colorado Division of Highways.
It describes the tunnel as the biggest single project ever built under the federal Interstate highway program.
A key segment of Interstate Highway 70, it will bring Denver and the east half an hour closer to Salt Lake City, Utah, Phoenix, Ariz., and the cities of the Southwest.
Gone will be the 10 tortuous miles of switchbacks and hairpin turns by which the highway crossed 11,992 high Loveland Pass.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 9, 1998: The Salida Board of Education will consider purchasing a piece of property to enhance the playground and field area of the new middle school, when it meets Tuesday night.
The property is a 805 C St. Its purchase cost has not been disclosed by district officials yet, but it would be funded through the district building fund, not the bond fund.
The property would also allow the district to add on to the new middle school should the need arise in the future.
