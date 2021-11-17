140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1881: Yesterday evening a man said he had been robbed by some gamblers and wanted us to blow ’em up.
To be very frank about it, the man who is fool enough to be taken in by these roosters will get little either of assistance or sympathy from us, especially when that man boasts, as this one did, that he was himself a gambler and had been for eighteen years.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 18, 1921: Salida has acquired a new factory, which, in a few years, is expected to be of national importance.
Calite, a trade name for a product mined near Salida, can be made into brick, tiling, mineral lumber, drain pipes, boxes, insulator and hundreds of other articles.
J. W. Emerson, originator of and inventor of Calite, has secured four patents and has many more pending.
He originated the National Mineral Products company and this company has sold manufacturing rights in several states to the Colorado Mineral Products Company, which was incorporated in Colorado last week.
V. T. Potman is president. W. L. Philbin, vice-president. J. W. Emerson, secretary, and D. J. Kramer, treasurer.
The mineral from which it is made is quarried at Wellsville, where Mr. Emerson located several claims seven years ago.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 22, 1946: A full-grown antelope was corralled at 10:45 o’clock this morning in the yard of Pete Salerno, 450 W. Front St.
The animal was seen by railroad men in the Rio Grande yard but as they approached it, it swam across the Arkansas River.
It became confused in the back yards of the neighborhood.
Mr. Salerno opened the corral gate and the antelope ran in.
Game Warden Larton Holman was notified.
This was the first time an antelope has appeared in Salida within memory.
The nearest antelope run used to be in South Park but recently a small herd has been reported near the Sedalia copper mine.
Game Warden Holman took the antelope to the hills north of town and released it.
A herd of about fifty antelope was seen by Salida people today.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 17, 1971: Adrian M. Montoya, 18, was sentenced from one to two years in the Colorado State Reformatory near Buena Vista in District Court Tuesday.
Montoya, a Reformatory inmate, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery after an escape attempt July 28.
Montoya and Solomon Martinez, also 18, threatened a vacationing couple with grass shears and took their car.
They were apprehended by Reformatory officials the same day near Lake George.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1996: Salida High School athletic director Rob Wikoff and the Salida School District facilities committee have set up a timeline for the future of two soccer fields to be built off Holman Avenue.
The fields are the brainchild of Salida soccer guru Ben Oswald.
Oswald has been working to build a permanent home for soccer players since 1992.
That year, Oswald hired Kelly Ransom, an architectural student from Colorado State University, to design blueprints for the fields.
Wikoff said the first of two fields should be ready for grass planting by the end of March.
