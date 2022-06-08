140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1882: Daniel Cronin, a man who has been driving a team for Mac Dickmann for some time, met with an accident this morning that will lay him up for repairs for awhile though it is in no way serious.
While at work about the team at Dickmann’s saw mill out of Bear creek, one of the horses kicked Cronin with both feet, bruising his back on the right side and fracturing the bone of the right arm between the elbow and shoulder.
Mr. Cronin was brought to town about noon. Dr. Stuart dressed the wounded arm and put it in proper shape.
The arm will be as good as ever in the course of a few weeks.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 6, 1922: Jack McGuire’s Salida friends were shocked last week when they heard that he had been sentenced to the State Reformatory.
They believed there was a mistake somewhere as the boy was raised in Salida and bore an excellent reputation, in fact he was an exemplary youth.
Since the recent commitment of the three boys, Lawrence Stoddard, Everett Smith and Jack McGuire, to the Reformatory at Buena Vista on burglary charges, Everett Smith has made an affidavit exonerating Jack McGuire from guilt, on the only charge made against him, which was the theft of a gun from L.A. Foster’s room.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 10, 1947: Martin Wobst, Salida, was slugged and robbed on Poncha Pass yesterday by one of two men in a truck driving behind him.
He was relieved of his wallet and knocked out on the highway alongside his truck.
Wobst reported to Sheriff Emmett Shewalter that he was driving to Villa Grove and was ascending Poncha Pass when he saw a truck closing in on him.
One of the two men in the truck ran up and climbed into Wobst’s truck.
He placed a gun to Wobst’s head and told him to hand over his wallet.
At Round Hill bridge the bandit ordered Wobst to stop and get out of his truck.
He was struck as he was getting out and fell to the ground unconscious.
When he revived the two men had fled with their truck.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1972: Monday kicks off FibArk week in Salida, and FibArk Commodore Phil Noll and his board of directors and their numerous committees have been working overtime to provide an entertaining time for visitors and residents alike.
This year’s edition of the famed Arkansas River Boat Races will include a carefully planned festival and related activities that should keep any visitor entertained.
Everything from food and rock bands to international dances and a whitewater film festival will be on the agenda along with a fishing derby and cartoon show for the children.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 6, 1997: Karen Phelps is gone, but her memory lives on in a tree with a plaque, dedicated in her memory Monday evening at Marvin Park.
Phelps played second base for the Headwaters Outdoor Equipment women’s softball team.
Linda Kitson thanked everyone who helped with or contributed to the memorial.
Elsie Hopkins read a short humorous poem called “Karen’s Softball Rules,” and provided an opportunity for friends to share their memories of the popular softball player, waitress, wife and mother.
Karen Phelps died in a car accident in February.
