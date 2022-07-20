140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1882: A special train on the South Park met with a little adventure Wednesday afternoon between Alpine pass and Pitkin.
The engine became unmanageable and ran away.
The cars were uncoupled and stopped before any damage was done. The engine kept on for two miles before it could be stopped.
Some of the passengers became frightened and jumped overboard, the result being some bruises to many and a broken leg for one.
The sleeper containing the wounded passed east to-day by the Rio Grande noon train.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 18, 1922: Crops are seriously threatened in this country by the most serious water shortage even known.
There is a lack of snow in the mountains and the rainy season has failed to materialize.
The mountain streams are almost dry. Boss Lake has been running into Little River for several days but the supply will last only a few days.
Ditches near Salida which have the older water rights are unable to get their quota unless more than three times the amount is turned in as the head of the stream because of the heavy seepage.
D.P. Cook, water commissioner, has been on the river for the last two weeks with several assistants watching the headgates and protecting the water rights.
Unless there is rain soon some of the crops will be seriously damaged.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 21, 1947: Louie McConnell, Salida’s own, was the money driver in last night’s 10-event midget auto races at the Heart of the Rockies Speedway, before one of the largest turnouts to date.
McConnell copped first in the semi-windup, an Australian pursuit event, and lapped stragglers to win the final 18-lap event.
The races were unmarred by serious mishaps.
In the fourth event Johnny Morgan sustained slight facial injuries when he broke the crash rail on the northeast side.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1972: Chaffee County sheriff’s officers today were investigating a case of breaking and entering at the East West Club which apparently occurred Tuesday night.
The burglary was not discovered until late Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Jim Roll said four cases of beer and $54 in coins and currency were taken.
Entry was gained by smashing in a portion of a wooden door at the rear of the establishment so that the latch could be released from the inside.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 18, 1997: Urgent care at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is on the horizon.
The board of directors of HRRMC approved having Ms. Mendez-Vigo of Quorum Health Resources draw up a proposal for urgent care, to be presented to the board.
Urgent care is not emergency care. But without urgent care services, people often use the emergency room when they are ill or injured after physicians’ office hours; when they cannot get an appointment or when they don’t have a physician.
Items to be considered are: whether the service would be staffed by local or outside physicians; if it would be a part of the emergency room or a separate facility; and whether it would be operated throughout the day or just after hours, when there is no access to physicians.
