140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 28, 1883: Mr. E.H. Bemand has just got located in his new store, having moved from his former place of business opposite the post office.
His new store is large and convenient and centrally located.
Mr. Bemand carries a very complete stock of choice family groceries and makes a speciality of the wholesale liquor and cigars.
His old friends and customers should not forget the place, Main street between E and F.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 27, 1923: Two children were poisoned in Saguache Tuesday by eating wild parsnip which they found alongside an irrigating ditch.
Three doctors worked over the children for five hours and finally succeeded in saving their lives.
The children are Doyle Fennel, aged 5 years, and the four-year-old daughter of Martin Slane.
The little girl arrived home with a handful of the wild parsnip; she told her mother she was sick and that she had been eating the plant.
Mrs. Slane recognized the poison weed and immediately summoned the doctor.
The child told her mother that the boy had eaten “lots of it.”
Mrs. Lane sent a search party for the boy. They found him lying in the road unconscious.
The case attracted the attention of the whole town.
Business was suspended and cars were sent in all directions to hurry doctors to the children.
The girl was only slightly affected but the life of the boy hung in the balance for several hours.
Both have practically recovered.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 15, 1948: A complete map of Chaffee County showing all the lands, roads, lakes, streams and landmarks is being prepared by the board of county commissioners.
This is the first time the county has ever been completely mapped.
Joseph M. Cuenin is doing the work.
Part of the mapping already has been completed and the sectional maps are being sent to a mapmaker for printing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 27, 1973: Salida’s public school system continues to experience record enrollments, according to Superintendent Charles Melien.
At the end of the fifth week attendance period for this semester, the schools have a total of 1,588 students. Last year this figure was 1,552.
The previous record for this time of year was 1,559 pupils.
The district now has jumped 27 students over this mark.
The present total breaks down into 516 high school students, 286 junior high students and 784 Longfellow students.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1998: The program by the Central City Opera singers, called Opera á la Carte, scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at the Courthouse Gallery in Buena Vista has been canceled.
The decision to cancel the concert was made reluctantly, at a special meeting of the board of directors of the Chaffee County Council on the Arts, held Monday, April 27, and was announced by board president Betty Paine.
The CCCA has been informed by Fire Marshal Bob Johnson that the Uniform Fire Code recently adopted by Chaffee County would not permit more than 50 people in the gallery at one time.
The Chaffee Council on the Arts Board of Directors has appointed a task force to explore ways to deal with this development, as it will affect all its future activities and goals.
However, the board also recognized that a solution could not be found in time for the scheduled May 5 concert.
