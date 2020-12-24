140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1880: Poncha Springs is just now apparently the liveliest town in Chaffee county and it will be so as long as that is the terminus of the Gunnison extension of the Denver and Rio Grande railway.
Poncha is pleasantly situated and we are glad to notice its prosperity.
While its suburbs are growing so rapidly Salida, the principal commercial town of the county, is sure to be greatly benefited.
Salida is the boss town in the Arkansas Valley, and don’t you forget it.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 28, 1920: Frank Marichi of the Salida Granite corporation, who has developed into one of the finest granite cutters in the country made two finger rings of polished granite which he presented to friends as Christmas gifts.
The rings took a high polish and the workmanship is excellent.
Frank has made many fancy articles out of granite which have attracted much attention.
Salida granite is the hardest stone in the market and unusual skill is required in carving small pieces of it.
Mr. Marichi learned his trade in Salida. His father also is a granite cutter by trade.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 28, 1945: Mr. and Mrs. Herbert G. Hodding are retiring from the Flower Store and greenhouse business on January First 1946.
They have been connected with this business for thirty years in this community.
They have given untiring and cheerful service any hour of the day or night when called upon.
They are selling this business as 225 F street and the Greenhouse at 1025 D street to Llewelyn and Edythe Davis who will continue to supply the flowers to all who desire them to the best of their ability.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 26, 1970: Over 170 young persons from Lincoln, Nebraska were scheduled to arrive at the Red Wood Lodge here in Salida for a skiing retreat planned at Monarch.
The group, members of a youth organization known as Young Life, are scheduled to stay here until Jan. 1, according to Joe Shelly, a Buena Vista man who helped make arrangements for their stay here.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 22, 1995: Antero Jewelers on U.S. 50 has become a miniature art gallery, representing the work of a number of downtown artists, along with jewelry creations by co-owner Dave Morgan.
Since the business moved to the highway from its downtown location on March 1, 1994, business has been up 35 percent.
We would like to be known for fine jewelry and as a gallery, Morgan said.
“Our objective, in representing other art at Santero Jewelers, is to send people downtown who might not otherwise be aware of the local talent in this valley.”
Antero Jewelers is owned by Morgan and Joe Pontius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.