100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 11, 1921: J. M. Cuenin, forest ranger, was struck by an automobile while riding a horse over Poncha Pass yesterday afternoon and sustained a fracture of both bones of the left leg below the knee.
He was brought to Salida and given surgical attention after which he was taken to his home.
Fred Stone of Creede, driver of the car, was arrested in Salida but he was released as Mr. Cuenin had filed no charges against him.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 11, 1946: Monarch Pass was gripped Thursday by one of the worst storms since the new highway was built.
Autos were stalled for hours, beginning yesterday morning in the six inches of snow between Garfield and the top of the pass.
One semi-trailer grocer truck is off the road near Monarch but not damaged, and several cars also slipped off the highway without damage.
Estimates of the 150 to 300 cars stalled were given by various people.
The Salida Chamber of Commerce reported that Carl Dowell, State Patrolman, said the number did not exceed 35 at any one time. Most of the cars were carrying deer hunters to the Western Slope.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 12, 1971: A heliport may be built in the back of Salida Hospital within the next sixty days, hospital administrator John Carr said today.
Whether the idea will jell depends on whether it’s engineering is feasible, whether the power lines can be moved, whether the project can be funded.
Carr said the recent bus disaster, when the hospital received 44 passengers from the school bus which wrecked on Monarch Pass Sept. 11, prompted the idea.
Fort Carson helicopters landed north of the hospital when transporting passengers from Salida to Denver hospitals during the bus disaster.
The choppers had to negotiate power lines to make the landing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 14, 1996: Conditions in the mountains surrounding Salida are dryer than they have been since last spring, when fire restrictions kept campers in the San Isabel Natinal Forest from lighting up, according to Tim Benedict of the U.S. Forest Service.
A fire last week north of Maysville should serve as a warning to hunters and recreators enjoying Indian Summer, Benedict said. “Conditions are really dry right now,” he said.
