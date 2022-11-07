140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1882: On Wednesday last White Bros. received two car loads of fat hogs direct from the cornfields of Kansas.
They put them onto their ranch and will butcher them as fast as the market demands.
They were fat and plump and the sight of them carried us in our mind to the good old days of cornbread and bacon.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 7, 1922: Armistice day, Saturday, November 11, will be observed in Salida in memory of our soldiers and sailors who gave up their lives in the World War, and in honor of those who returned.
All places of business are asked to remained closed on that day until 1 o’clock p.m. and the press of the city will contain further notices.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 14, 1947: A runaway boy giving his age as 17 was picked up three miles west of Maysville Thursday afternoon by Patrolman Keith Kloppel.
After being questioned by the patrolman it was discovered that his name was Don Clothier and he was enroute to Grand Junction to find work.
Patrolman Kloppel, believing the boy to be around 13 or 14, turned him over to under sheriff Dean Walters.
His father, who lives in Cañon City, came to take him home.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 8, 1972: Bill Robinson, secretary of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of the Izaak Walton League said today the league’s recently adopted project to refoliate the slopes of Mt. Tenderfoot is progressing satisfactorily.
Robinson said the group has enlisted the aid of Chaffee County Agent Leon Stanton on soil testing and determining what types of trees and brush and ground cover should be place on the hillside.
Stanton’s aid will also be asked in making arrangements for trees from the CSU Forestry Experiment Station.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1997: An item in a recent “Hints From Heloise” column caught the eye of former Salida resident, Mollie Heberer of Mesa, Ariz.
The column in the Sept. 23 issue of The Arizona Tribune involved a question about how to extract juice and get the stones out of chokecherries, to make jelly.
Heloise noted the question brought back some wonderful memories for one of her assistants, Kelly, who grew up in Salida and whose grandmother made chokecherry jelly.
“Who is Kelly?” Heberer wanted to know.
The Mail contacted Heloise’s office and received a call from Kelly Golden Moravits, whose parents, Walt and Linda Golden still live in Salida.
Kelly is a 1979 graduate of Salida High School and has worked for Heloise in San Antonio, Texas for 13 years..
