140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1881: We wish to remark again that there is a demand for small residences.
Why can’t some of the capitalists who are wearing the seat of their trousers out on dry goods boxes go to work and put up some small houses to rent.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 4, 1921: Mrs. Patrick O’Hara was painfully injured yesterday when her right arm was caught in the rolls of an electric washing machine.
She was held fast for forty-five minutes while the machine was being taken apart.
The accident occurred at the home of Mrs. A.G. Jacobs, sister of Mrs. O’Hara. The machine is of the type which has a cylinder in which the clothes are placed and Mrs. O’Hara’s hand was caught by this cylinder.
After her arm was removed from the machine, she fainted but was soon revived. The arm was badly swollen but there was no serious injury.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 26, 1946: Bohne Rickers, who operates a ranch west of Salida on what is known as the Shonyo place, of which Joe Roberts is the former operator, has come up with a new atomic bomb idea in apple culture.
He has three transparent apple trees that are in bloom.
They’re not satisfied with giving a good crop of apples this summer, but are preparing to produce a crop of snow angel apples for Christmas.
Mr. Rickers was greatly worried about the trees for several weeks, when they first began blooming.
He was planning to use the smudge pots under the trees to keep up the temperature, but there have been several heavy frosts and some freezing weather in this neighborhood.
The apple blossoms don’t mind it at all. They just keep blooming.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1971: Enrollment in the Salida School District is the largest it’s ever been, and the high school and junior high student enrollment are setting new high records, superintendent of schools Charles Melien said today.
Enrollment in the school district is 1,594, 19 students more than at this time last year, and 76 students more than at the end of the school year last June, Melien said.
Record enrollments of 505 at Salida High School and 287 at Kesner Junior High were reported.
The grade school enrollment stands at 802 students.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 27, 1996: For the first time in the history of the snowboarding industry, a Denver-based snowboard maker, B-Line Snowboard Manufacturing, has teamed with a mountain resort, Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area, to produce and market a signature Monarch snowboard.
Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area and B-line have entered into an agreement to produce Monarch brand snowboards for the upcoming season.
The boards will sport an exclusive design and will be available for purchase for demo exclusively at Monarch.
The board is expected to retail for approximately $400.
