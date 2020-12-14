140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1880: Soon after supper last Saturday night, while the wind was blowing very strong, an alarm of fire was given and soon a crowd had gathered at the dry goods store of J.P. & Geo. A Smith.
Upon examination it was found that a tent, some old clothing and a dry goods box in the shed at the rear of the store was on fire.
The Messrs. Smith were not slow in applying what water they had at command, and it was but a minute unto the flames were extinguished.
There was no stove in the shed and the only theory advanced as to the cause of the fire was that sparks from the stoves in some of the adjoining buildings had been blown through the cracks of the shed and lodged there and ignited the clothing.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 14, 1920: Articles were published in the Denver newspapers Sunday stating that the O&C smelter is about to resume operations under the management of a company headed by Eberly M. Davis of the Rawley mine.
The new owners plan to complete the Rawley tramway and develop the mine.
A rumor that the smelter would soon re-open was current in Salida for a week before the Denver articles appeared.
However, nobody is quoted in connection with the article and it is not possible to secure definite information.
The smelter is far from being abandoned.
It is the finest plant in the state and those whom profess to know say that it will be re-opened as soon as the metal market and labor market conditions improve.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 15, 1945: The Salida Spartans split a pair of games with the reformatory here Wednesday might, winning the main game 35-23, and dropping the reserves game 20 to 17.
In the reserves game, the reformatory lads came from behind 17-10 going into the final period, and tallied five baskets while holding the home boys scoreless to win 20-17.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 14, 1970: Five new directors for the upcoming boating season were elected by the members of the FIBArk association Friday night at their dinner meeting at the Salida Inn, Glen Vawser, commodore reports.
The men, Jacy Carroccia, George Oyler, Ted Jacobs, Carl Lantz and Paul Otis will meet soon to elect from among themselves the new commodore, the first and second vice commodore, and a purser (secretary-treasurer).
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1995: Not enough fatalities.
According to Salida City Administrator Pat Brooks, that was the Colorado Department of Transportation’s reason for not installing a stoplight at the intersection of CR 107 and U.S. 50.
The City of Salida has tried unsuccessfully for years to have a stoplight installed at the potentially dangerous intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.