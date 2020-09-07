140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1880: We have received a letter from up in Marshall Pass stating that Mr. Gray of that place has recently uncovered some rich ore in a mine on Ouray Peak.
Assays give returns of eleven ounces in gold and forty ounces in silver to the ton.
That is certainly pretty good and is, as the correspondent says, “rich enough for us all.”
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 7, 1920: The editors of Chaffee, Fremont, Custer and Teller counties had an outing at Westcliffe Saturday and Sunday.
The trip was made in cars, the editors having dinner at the Scheible Hotel at 6 o‘clock Saturday evening, after which they had a social session in the parlor of the hotel.
As usual when editors meet, the principal topic of discussion was the profiteering in newsprint, which is the paper on which newspapers are printed.
This commodity has advanced 500 per cent and as newsprint is one of the costliest items of newspaper publishing, it has become a perplexing problem.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 6, 1945: Pfc. Frank E. DeLeo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emilio DeLeo, who recently returned to the states is spending a 30-day furlough with his parents.
He has been in service three years and served 27 months overseas with the 5th Army Engineers.
He was in the invasion of Salerno and the Italian campaigns. He wears four battle stars and a good conduct ribbon.
Another son, Cpl. Sam DeLeo, who is in the Medical Detachment, is now stationed in Oahu, Hawaii. He has been in service two years.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1970: Five thousand brochures will be a “tool to attract industry” to Salida, according to Phil Noll and Glenn Vawser, officials of the Public Service Company.
The pair were instrumental in producing a modernistic brochure that will be mailed to industries encouraging them to make inquiries to the Chamber of Commerce for information concerning relocating in Salida.
The brochure includes information about Salida’s economy, climate, recreation, housing, educational facilities and municipal services; in addition to many feature photographs of the city and the area.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 7, 1995: Head-to-toe pampering, at the customer’s convenience, is the aim of hair stylist C.J. Argys and the ladies at C.J. & Company Hair Designers, 207 F Street in historic downtown Salida.
The “Company” includes esthetician (skin care specialist) Donna Geren, a recent transplant from Florida; Shanda Serafin, stylist and color specialist; Amber Van Ness, nail technician; and Cathy O’Connor, stylist.
C.J. has decorated the salon in Victorian style, looking for “that special parlor feeling,” she said.
C.J. & Company invites the community to a grand opening and open house Sept. 23, from noon to 5 p.m. C.J. said the first two dozen people through the door will receive a curling iron, if they want one.
