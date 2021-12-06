140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 10, 1881: Tuesday night a couple of inebriated individuals had lots of fun in Salida as well as affording an unlimited amount of amusement to a large number of spectators.
Tallman had a large black-tailed deer hanging in front of the shop, and these aforesaid individuals conceived the idea of purloining the stag and selling it.
So they went to Ruefly and made a sale to him, agreeing to furnish a deer for a dollar and a half.
They watched for an opportunity and finally got the animal down and on the way up the street.
But Tallman and others saw them in all their maneuvers, and they were nabbed in the alley behind the New York House and compelled to carry it back.
Wednesday the two men were up before justice Hawkins who fined them ten dollars and costs. Not having the spondulix in hand they were put to work on the streets.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1921: The Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad company is not satisfied with the present location of the narrow gauge shops at Alamosa according to word received in Salida, and it is proposed to change the shops to another location in that vicinity.
The river overflows the site of the shops. It was the original intention of the company to locate these shops in Salida and a site was selected here, but before most of the citizens were aware of it.
The negotiations were switched to Alamosa.
It has been said by several officials of the railroad in times past that the shops should have been located in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 9, 1946: Joe Padilla and Eli Mondragon were acquitted Saturday in the district court, Canon City, on a charge of cattle stealing after a trial lasting two days.
The jury received the case at 4 o’clock and returned the verdict at 9 o’clock today.
The two young men were arrested in Salida on Sept. 9, on suspicion of having stolen a fountain pen in a local store. When their truck was searched the police found the entrails of a calf.
They were charged with having stolen a calf from August Ackelbein of Cotopaxi. The young men claimed they were given the calf by a relative.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1971: Merchants and snowplows were out bright and early today mopping up from yesterday’s storm.
The snow started about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and stopped about 5:30 a.m. today. A reported total of 15 inches fell at the airport. By 9:00 a.m. most merchants had sidewalks cleared and street clearing operations were in full swing. Robert J. Brazil, street commissioner, reported his crews began work yesterday about 1:30 p.m. plowing in residential areas.
Operations were halted at 10:00 last night.
The new snow blower, recently purchased by the city, was put into use early this morning.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 3, 1996: The city of Salida is now among the players in the game to get KRMA-TV back in the local cable television line-up.
At its meeting Monday night Salida City Council directed city attorney Alan Sulzenfuss to look into the franchise agreement the city has with TCI Cablevision and determine if that agreement was breached by the removal of the PBS affiliate.
If Sulzenfuss determines that TCI did in fact break the agreement the city could retain more specialized counsel and challenge the company’s move to remove the station.
