140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: Major Altman of Maysville was in Salida last night.
He is taking great interest in the Grand Army ball that is to take place in Maysville next Tuesday night.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 2, 1923: Mr. and Mrs. Villers were returning from Denver when their child became ill.
A doctor met the train at Colorado Springs, but the condition of the child was not considered serious enough to interrupt the trip.
Between Colorado Springs and Denver it was decided to have another doctor meet the train, but he also decided the trip could be completed.
At Salida they decided to place the child in a hospital.
Pneumonia developed and death followed the second day after arrival here.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 30, 1948: The Indian Grill purchased four prize beef at the Denver Stock Show which will be served to the restaurant’s patrons at the regular menu prices.
The beef was purchased through Swift & Company who processed it.
A Denver Stock Show blue ribbon accompanied the shipment to be displayed in the restaurant.
The prize cattle are sold at auction and bring extra high prices.
They are bought by meat dealers and restaurants who wish to give their customers a special treat as well as to give encouragement to the growers of the prize animals.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1973: Columbine Manor has been chosen as the name for Salida’s new nursing home, which is now under construction and expected to be completed by April 1.
The winner of the $25 savings bond is Pearl Osburn, it was announced Thursday by Mrs. Betty Kapelke, activity director for Columbine Manor, located at 16th and J streets.
Judges of the contest were Mrs. Anita Voyles of Shavano Manor, Mrs. Kapelke, Harold Thonhoff of Salida Building and Loan and Glen Vineyard, construction superintendent for Bud Etherton, Inc., of Greeley, the nursing home contractor.
More than 100 persons entered the contest.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1998: Salida High School senior Susan Rollins is the 1998 Winterfest Queen.
She was crowned Friday, Jan. 30, at a pep assembly by basketball captains Erik Smith, Pat Walker, B.J. Cicerelli and Josh Pizzino.
Rollins’ escort was Nick Tessitore.
Queen attendants and their escorts were Renée Dere, escorted by Mark Thonhoff; Christen Snyder, escorted by Vince Thomas; and Tami Unruh, escorted by Justin Veltri.
The queen and her attendants were introduced during the halftime ceremony of the varsity boys’ basketball game.
