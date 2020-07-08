140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1880: Mr. Sycks has received the appointment for postmaster at Forest City. It will be known hereafter as St. Elmo. This is a good appointment and everybody seems pleased.
Nathrop, the new town at the mouth of Chalk Creek, is growing rapidly. About a dozen buildings are already erected, and several car loads of lumber are on the ground for immediate use.
Work on the South Park road is being prosecuted with due diligence between this place and the junction of the Denver and Rio Grande road. Ties were being laid at the junction yesterday.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 9, 1920: Eight measures initiated by petition and three constitutional amendments provided for by the general assembly at the session will be submitted to a vote of the people at the fall election, according to an official statement by Secretary of State James R. Noland. He adds that it is possible the courts may prevent the submission of the amendment to the prohibition law providing for four percent beer and ten percent wine; otherwise he does not anticipate any changes.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 6, 1945: Pfc. Andrew “Andy” R. Pringle of Salida, a 38th “Cyclone” Division soldier, has been awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action on Caballo Island, Manila Bay, Philippines.
Pfc. Pringle is the son of Mr. and Mrs. R Pringle, whose address is 422 H Street. He attended Salida High School and was employed at the Costello Central Garage before entering the army in February of 1942.
The 151st Infantry soldier holds the Asiatic-Pacific ribbon with three battle stars, and the Philippines liberation ribbon.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1970: The new car dealers registered a complaint with the Chaffee County Commissioners at their regular meeting Monday afternoon at the Court House. All three commissioners ruled that in the future bids will be taken for vehicles from the city dealers as well as outside dealers. The purchase of a sheriff’s car from the State of Colorado a comparably low price was the basis for the complaint.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1995: Salida’s Brad Craig finished eighth in the Super Stock Car class at Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb on Tuesday, running a shortened course in nasty conditions in 9 minutes, 53.7 seconds.
“This was the 73rd running of the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb,” Craig said Thursday, “and it was the first time the race did not finish on top.”
The finish line was above timberline but about 3½ miles below the peak, at a place called Devil’s Playground.
“On top, the roads were icy and snowpacked and race directors decided to move the finish line down to Devil’s Playground,” Craig said.
