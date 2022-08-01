140 years ago

The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1882: C.P. Brooks, of Buena Vista, secretary or some other official of the Buena Vista ball club, writes Geo. Wheeler, secretary of the Salida base ball club, that their Buena Vista club has climbed the golden stair, but that they will get a crowd together next Sunday and give the Salida boys a turn. 

