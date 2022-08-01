The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1882: C.P. Brooks, of Buena Vista, secretary or some other official of the Buena Vista ball club, writes Geo. Wheeler, secretary of the Salida base ball club, that their Buena Vista club has climbed the golden stair, but that they will get a crowd together next Sunday and give the Salida boys a turn.
They say they did not get the challenge the Salida boys sent them some time ago, which accounts for their failure to reply to it.
The Salida Mail, July 28, 1922: James B. Ragan, charged with grand larceny of a heifer belonging to Bruno Scanga, was acquitted in the district court in Buena Vista Tuesday.
The jury was out only ten minutes.
Ragan was arrested Feb. 27 and was held in the county jail since that time.
He was represented in court by Attorney J. Nelson Truitt.
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 1, 1947: S.W. Lohman, U.S. Geological Survey engineer, who came here to give advice to the city about the digging of wells for a water supply, recommended yesterday that a series of test wells be bored across the triangle formed by the Arkansas River and the Little River.
He will drill the wells if the city will bear the cost, which will be $1 to $1.50 a foot, a total of 1,000 ft.
He also recommended that the city employ a water engineer to report on the possibilities of using water out of the Little River and seepage water off farms.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 2, 1972: A spinal specialist has been summoned from Denver to Salida to examine 45-year-old Jimmy Medina who was injured Tuesday during an unloading on the dock at the Safeway store.
Medina, a driver-salesman for the Coca Cola Bottling Company, was unloading at the store shortly before noon when his hand truck containing six cases of soft drinks slipped and fell on him.
He suffered extensive cuts about the face and arms and back injuries of an undetermined nature.
The Denver specialist was called for consultation to determine if Medina received a crushed vertebra or whether pressure is being put on the bone and nerves from some other source.
The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1997: Chaffee County has reached an agreement to purchase land for the site of a new jail.
The Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday approved a purchase price on the Fred Lowry property, 507 Scott St., Salida, for $330,000.
In approving the purchase, Chaffee County Commissioner Frank McMurry said the land is expensive, but a valuable acquisition for the county.
Neighbors in the area accept the possibility of a jail, and its proximity to existing utilities saves the county about $500,000 in utilities development, McMurry said.
