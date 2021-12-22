140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1881: Shall we have a preacher?
That is the question that is agitating the members, managers and attendance at the Presbyterian Church in Salida.
They have a beautiful and comfortable little church, all paid for, and it would appear to be advisable to have a minister located in Salida if possible.
If a good man can be secured, one who will identify himself with our town, be one of our permanent citizens, and therefore be a desirable acquisition, we believe there will be no difficulty in securing all the required assistance from our people.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 27, 1921: Ray Lines Post of the American Legion enters the New Year entirely free of debt and with quarters splendidly equipped.
The post is planning to give many social functions during the coming year and as the people of Salida are now familiar with the Legion quality of entertainment they expect large success.
Commander McKinney spent Saturday making the rounds with checks paying off all obligations of the post.
A comfortable sum was left in the treasury.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 31, 1946: President Truman today officially declared an end to world war hostilities in a proclamation that immediately canceled 24 time statutes.
These included the government’s power to seize strike-bound mines and factories.
His action also means that 33 other wartime laws will end automatically within six months unless extended by Congress.
Mr. Truman says some measures affected by his proclamation would be desirable in peacetime were for the remainder of the week conversion.
He said he would make recommendations to Congress for legislation to continue some of them.
Truman said his action was in keeping with his effort to “bring our economy and our government back to a peacetime basis as quickly as possible.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1971: The comments are mixed from Salida businessman regarding the Christmas rush this year.
Everything from “business has never been better,” to “much worse than last year,” can be heard.
Businesses reported a generally earlier rush this year and while many have increased sales there seems to be a vague feeling that actual customer count could be down.
Increases in sales seems to be the feeling among general merchandisers while a few of the specialty shops have commented that business is definitely down from last year.
When asked if there seems to be any trend in the type of merchandise sold this year, most stores agree that all types of items were moving without any significant differences.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18. 27, 1996: A 40-year-old windmill tower on the Frank McMurry Ranch in Nathrop is seeing a new use as a Christmas tree.
The 25-foot tower was originally used for stock water but has been stored for many years.
Some folks in Nathrop have taken to calling the McMurry tree the Nathrop community Christmas tree. The McMurrys enlisted the aid of Buena Vista High School students last year to come up with a plan for lighting the windmill.
The kids came up with an idea for a funneling 16 strings of lights into two plugs and then into heavy duty extension cords which attach to the ground to hold the lights in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.