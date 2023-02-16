The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: It has been computed by a reliable mathematician that if the dog tax is promptly paid this spring it will suffice to liquidate the city’s indebtedness, which amounts to nearly $34,000, build a $10,000 addition to our school house, and create a sinking fund of several thousands besides.
The Salida Mail, Feb. 16, 1923: Joseph Suto, 28 year old, a miner employed in the Rawley mine at Bonanza fell eighty feet down an upraise at 9:45 o’clock Wednesday morning.
He died of his injuries thirty minutes later.
He had nailed some cleats to the shaft on which he erected his drill.
The jar of the drill loosened the nails and the platform fell carrying him and the machine to the bottom.
His back was broken, both arms broken and his legs crushed.
Suto came from Leadville where he had worked in the mines.
The body will be sent there for interment.
He was a native of Austria and his only relative in this country is a brother in San Jose, Calif.
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 12, 1948: Employes of the Stapleton Chevrolet garage yesterday made up a purse of $150 for Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Pierce, who lost everything they owned, except their pajamas, Tuesday night in a fire which destroyed their home.
They are in the Rio Grande hospital receiving treatment for first and second degree burns.
Mr. Pierce is employed as a mechanic at the garage. Harold H. Stapleton matched the $150 donated by his employes.
It was announced that any friend or well wishers of the couple may send contributions to the garage or phone the garage and the contribution will be picked up.
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1973: Assistance from the U.S. Army has been pledged to the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of the Izaak Walton League in that group’s effort to replant trees on the barren slopes of Mt. Tenderfoot.
A colonel from Ft. Carson was in Salida Wednesday evening to confer with the organization concerning the logistics of the operation.
Bill Robinson, chapter secretary, said the Army will supply as many as 60 troops together with water trucks and related equipment when the long term planting gets underway in the spring and summer.
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 6, 1998: Claude McBroom and James Turnbull of Nathrop escaped serious injury when the airplane in which they were flying crashed Jan. 28 at the Buena Vista Airport.
McBroom, the pilot, said they were attempting to land when the wind changed and started pushing them down.
McBroom said that he then attempted to power up and take off, at which point he lost the wind, which caused the plane to go to the right.
The left wing of the airplane then hit some barrels near the runway’s wind sock, and the plane spun half a turn and went over the hill and into a tree.
Both men, who reported cuts on their hands, were assessed and released on the scene.
The accident was investigated by local authorities and was reported to the FAA..
