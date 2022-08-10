140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1882: Rev. H.M. Whaling to-day bought S.B. Westerfiled’s lots on Park Avenue, next to Mr. Hodgman’s residence, with a frontage of ninety feet.
These lots are of the most desirable and most valuable on Blake & Westerfield’s addition, being on the avenue immediately at the head of Fifth Street.
Mr. Whaling intends to erect a handsome residence on this property and make Salida his home.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug 11, 1922: Engineers will be here in a few days to survey the route over the Tenderfoot Mountain for the new road to the South Park.
The Ute Trail is so badly washed out that it is useless and all the quarries are idle.
There was talk in Salida this week that some of the smaller quarrymen were unwilling to cooperate in building the road.
William Yule declared today “No attempt has been made to get the quarrymen together. I am sure that all would be willing to help with their labor or to the extent of their means. We are at a standstill until the road is opened.”
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 12, 1947: A 70 foot cement bridge on Highway 50 at Echo, between Texas Creek and Parkdale, collapsed at 3:30 o’clock Monday afternoon when a flash flood rushing down Spike Buck gulch tore out the center pier. William Withrow, 27, of Cañon City was driving a semi-trailer truck across the bridge when it collapsed.
He was trapped in the cab of the truck and was drowned.
The bridge broke in two and sagged in the center. Withrow’s truck ran under the east half of the broken bridge as it settled down and trapped the truck underneath.
A deluge of boulders and debris covered the bridge several feet deep and completely buried the truck and trailer except for one wheel of the trailer.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 10, 1972: Robert Evans, project manager for the Frying Pan Arkansas Project, has announced that a total of 32,445 acre feet of water was diverted from Ruedi Reservoir on the Western Slope through Charles H. Boustead Tunnel to Turquoise Lake during 1972.
The flow for the year terminated on July 20 when the amount of water being received no longer warranted keeping the tunnel open. It will remain closed until the early summer of 1973.
This was the first year water from Roaring Fork-Frying Pan drainage was actually diverted under Mt. Massive to the Arkansas River Basin.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1997: The local United Parcel Service picket line boasted a couple of fresh faces Thursday.
Ken Tiegs, a UPS Boeing 727 captain from Salida, and Chris Rodriguez, president of the local Teamsters union, joined local UPS employees in a picketing session at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Hunt Street.
Rodriguez’ visit to Salida was his final stop along a 12-stop tour. He’s checking on all the UPS picket lines in Southern Colorado.
