140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1881: Thursday was Joe Bender’s birthday and his friends got up a surprise party for him.
Quite a number of people were present and partook of the festivities.
A little young American from Leadville was the boss dancer, treating those present to clogs and jigs. The ice cream was excellent.
Joe was happy and didn’t look so very much older that he had on a similar occasion two or three hundred years ago.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 8, 1921: Marshal Fred Hampe narrowly escaped being killed at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, when a bullet aimed at him by J.A. McRitchie, a prisoner, went wild and struck the floor in the doorway of the Gibson cafe on lower F street.
Hampe disarmed McRitchie after a struggle and took him to jail. He was bound over to the district court to answer a charge of assault with intent to do bodily harm
McRitchie, who is a railroad man, is quiet and law-abiding when sober, but he had been on a spree for several weeks. The police had had him in jail several times to sober him up.
In jail the next morning he could recall nothing of the incident and he was remorseful.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 11, 1946: Mrs. J.F. Flannigan, who with her husband operated a concession at Rapp’s Rides, at the Salida Bathing pool Park, placed her purse under the counter before which she was working Tuesday night. The tent was closed behind her. How could it be safer from a purse snatcher!
At 9:30 o’clock that night Mrs. Flannigan discovered that the purse was gone. It contained $160 in travelers checks, $80 to $90 in money and some jewelry trinkets.
The police made a search and discovered that a thief had crawled under the tent behind Mrs. Flannigan and had reached up and taken the purse.
At daybreak a search of the grounds was made and the purse was found back of the swimming pool, where it had bounced twice, after being thrown from an automobile. The travelers checks were in the purse but the money and trinkets were gone.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1971: John Burk and his stepson Lon Kersting, 10, of Buena Vista were taxiing in on the runway at Salida Airport about 3 p.m. Tuesday when the landing gear folded back into the plane.
Burk told the Mountain Mail that movements of the aircraft “were not violent” and he experienced a gentle sensation. His primary concern was over the threat of fire.
Burk and his party were en route to Salida from Greeley when the incident occurred.
The Federal Aviation Administration will determine the reason for the collapse of the gear, according to Burk. He does not have a damage estimate to the plane.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1996: The Surface Transportation Board in Washington, D.C., approved by a 3-0 vote Wednesday the merger of the Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads. The board will release a written decision on Aug. 12.
The decision on the merger is separate from the vote on abandonment of the central corridor from Cañon City to Dotsero.
“We anticipated this would happen,” said Chaffee County Administrator Tom Hale. “It’s the abandonment we’re more worried about. We’ve appealed against the abandonment of the rails.”
