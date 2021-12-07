140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 10, 1881: Don’t let the children forget that the Sunday School Christmas tree on Saturday night before Christmas will have something for all of them.
They don’t intend to slight anybody.
All the children in the town and country are invited.
On Monday night following Christmas a public tree will be decorated in the same place, at the church.
We are requested by the managers to state that any person who desires to make any other person a present can place the present on this tree.
A fund has also been raised to buy presents for the children.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1921: The American Legion has organized a day of sport, which also will be utilized to help out with the Christmas spirit.
They have planned a rabbit hunt for next Sunday in the San Luis valley.
Eleven cars will start from Salida at 8 o’clock Sunday morning, December 18th. All rabbits taken will be turned over to a committee for distribution among the poor.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 9, 1946: The police have a collection of automobile parts and ornaments awaiting ownership.
Fender lights, fog lights and various decorations for automobiles are in the loot seized when three Bonanza boys were picked up here Saturday.
Owners of the missing articles can call and identify them.
The boys were paroled to their parents under bond.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1971: Theft of expensive skis is getting to be a major problem at Monarch Ski Area according to business manager Bob Pitcher, and the area is planning a much closer surveillance program than in previous years.
Pitcher estimated that between 15 and 30 pairs of skis are taken annually.
He said, “This really gets into money when you consider the fact that it’s always the most expensive ones, the skis and binders which cost upwards of $150, that they take.”
He continued, “If a cheap pair of skis turns up missing it always works out that they were taken by mistake, not stolen.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1996: Collegiate Peaks Bank shared some of its success with the community recently when bank officials Charlie Forster, president, and Jeff Snyder and Art Gentile, vice presidents, presented a check for $4,000 to the Salida Regional Library building fund.
Forster said the bank was pleased to share some of its success with the community.
The Salida Branch opened less than a year ago in late December 1995, with zero deposits.
Today the bank has deposits amounting to $11 million.
The $4,000 contribution brings the library fundraiser total to $88,259. The goal is $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.