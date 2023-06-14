140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: Mrs. S.C. Goodaker had her left leg broken and her two-year-old child killed on the third in Saguache by the running away of the horse of the carriage in which she was riding.
The same horse broke the leg of Henry Horton on a previous run.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 12, 1923: The body of Serafino Vigil, 17 year old boy, who was drowned in the Arkansas river near Wellsville Feb. 5, was discovered Saturday a mile above Cotopaxi.
The boy’s father J. Y. Vigil of Salida was notified and he went immediately to claim the body.
The body of the boy lay in the river for three weeks while the father and a few friends made frantic efforts to locate it.
Word comes from Canon City that the Fremont county authorities did everything possible to raise the body but nothing practical was done until State Mining Inspector Dick Murray took it on himself to beg some dynamite at the Rawley mine.
He set several charges in the river and finally succeeded in raising one of the boy’s legs and a piece of his coat.
Later an attempt was made to find the body with a water telescope but it could not be located.
The body could not escape from the pocket in the rock in which it was caught until the river rose.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 10, 1948: Louis Barbiero, grand marshal of the Shavano Days of ‘49 parade July 4, today urged merchants and organizations to begin plans for floats.
More than $225 in awards will be given, including a cedar chest to the queen, who will be crowned at Alpine Park immediately preceding the parade.
For the best float in a modern theme an award of $25 is waiting. The same amount will be given for the best float in the “Oldtimers Division.”
One of the division winners will receive an additional $50 as a sweepstake award.
“We will try this year to make the parade even better than last year,” Barbiero said.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1973: The Izaak Walton League is currently erecting a “flotage” for entry in the Hooligan Race to be held during the forthcoming FibArk River Whitewater Boat Races.
“The craft will be manned by 3 courageous and fearless Shellbacks of the deep and briny waters of the Seven Seas who will be flying the flag of the I.W.L. Wild Lifers,” according to secretary Bill Robinson.
The Commandant will be the mysterious Mr. X from Manitoba, Canada, ship’s captain will be Senior Tom Hagness and the Coxswain Russell Troutman.
The ground crew will be the trainer Harold Mackeen and ships’ company man will be Seaman 1st Class Herb Doman.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1998: FIBArk is 50, and Salida is celebrating.
As if for a family reunion, many of the past winners in the 26-mile downriver event, as well as past commodores, are coming “home” to celebrate the golden anniversary of Salida’s premier whitewater event.
“As a past commodore, I thought it would be nice to get as many past winners and commodores as possible to town for this year’s race,” said 1997 Commodore Donna Rhoads.
Jeff Parker, the 1990 downriver winner from Boulder, helped Rhoads locate past winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.