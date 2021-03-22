140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1881: Miss Lizzie Boyd, who has recently arrived from the east, contemplates teaching a class of scholars in piano and organ music in Maysville during the coming spring and summer.
She is at present the guest of the family of our Maysville’s energetic and irrepressible merchant grocer J.H. Kellogg.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 29, 1921: The executive committee of the Salida Commercial club at its meeting Friday adopted a resolution favoring a tourists cabin built of logs to be erected in Alpine Park.
It is planned to make the building artistic within and without. The interior will be fitted up as a comfort station and rest room for the tourists which will be in the charge of the D.A.R. who now have charge of the downtown rest room.
It has been suggested that the roof on the building might be used as a band stand. The building could also be used for small meetings during the winter.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 19, 1946: A total of $10,639,063 of road funds was distributed by the State Treasurer’s office in 1945 to the State Highway Department and Colorado’s 63 counties, according to a report issued by the Planning and Traffic Division of the State Highway Department.
Each county received 50 per cent of the license fees collected on motor vehicles registered in the county, after administrative costs were deducted. The allocation of gas taxes is based on the mileage of state highways in each county and what that percentage is of the total state highway mileage.
Chaffee county’s share of $3,586,099 distributed to the 63 counties by the State Treasurer in 1945 totaled $29,919.47. The gas tax provided $19,058.88, license fees, $6,382.70, and P.U.C. carrier taxes $4,477.89. All of the funds are allocated for road purposes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1971: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol members were thanked for their cooperation by president De Gudgel at their regular meeting Thursday night at the court house.
Members of the jeep patrol who participated in the rescue of Jim McCormick and Jack Connolly stranded on Methodist Mountain Wednesday night were Chuck Jay, Dick Moore, Louis Strele, Maurice Smith, Harold Thonhoff, Al Giest, Fred Paquette, Steve Frazee, De Gudgel, Stu Nadler, E.F. Samuelson, Lawrence Campton, Larry Brown, John Ophus and Tom Eve.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1996: The most recent of Shavano Academic Booster Club’s gifts to further its mission of quality education is a life-size human skeleton, provided by a $665 ABC grant to Kesner Junior High School students.
The skeleton arrived last week and was assembled Wednesday evening by Dr. Douglas R. Horton’s Colorado Mountain College class in Human Anatomy and Physiology.
Members of the seventh grade Life Science class joined college students in assembling the skeleton.
