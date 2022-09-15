140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1882: It is time for Salida to have iron and steel works, a flouring mill and smelters.
If the question is agitated in an energetic manner she can get them.
The mineral is here, the wheat is here and here is the place for the works.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 19, 1922: The Elks club held a delightful radio concert Wednesday evening, receiving messages from the Deseret News Salt Lake City, the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the Palmer School of Chiropractic, the Kansas City Star and the Atlantic Journal.
The messages were all clear. Beautiful concerts were in progress. One station was playing phonograph records and the recording was so clear that the scratching of the needle before the record began to play was clearly audible.
H.J. Clagett, express agent, was the wizard who put the life into the radio machine.
He changed the batteries so that it now works perfectly. He says the cooler weather also is removing the static trouble.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 19, 1947: The fire department was called to 1047 F street at 3:45 o’clock Tuesday to release two small children, who had locked themselves in an upstairs bathroom.
The children were Donna Lee Norlin, aged 2 years, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Norlin, and her cousin, Tony Glassman, aged 4 years.
The firemen entered through a window.
The fire department also was called at 4 o’clock to 612 C street, the home of Carl Feathers, where a shed and fence had caught fire. It was put out with a garden hose.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1972: Chaffee County may have a new trash system this summer.
The County Commissioners are looking into a plan similar to the one used at Alamosa – a trash reduction mill which reduces the waste to 10 percent of its volume.
This system would reduce the trash more than the present land fill system, which does not compress it and requires six inches of dirt for cover.
Other advantages are that the mill makes the trash odor, fly and rodent free.
Collection spots would be determined so any individual could reach one fairly easily.
The reduction plant itself would be built in a place accessible to Buena Vista and Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 10, 1997: The city of Salida will likely appeal Municipal Judge William Alderton’s ruling finding its loitering law to be unconstitutional, City Attorney Alan Sulzenfuss said Tuesday.
“The city council and I have discussed possible scenarios, and, as of now, I am drafting an appeal to the decision,” Sulzenfuss said.
Council will probably officially ask Sulzenfuss to file the appeal at its next regular meeting, Sept. 15.
When asked if council might attempt to revise the ordinance to make it more acceptable to Alderton, Sulzenfuss said that was unlikely.
