140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: The Hose company ball, which was to have taken place last night, was postponed until Wednesday night of next week, on account of the severe storm.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 30, 1923: The Boys Basket Ball teams of S.H.S. versus Buena Vista played a snappy game Thursday evening at Buena Vista.
The score was 19 to 26 in favor of Buena Vista.
The team was composed of Albert Stancato, Glenn Newman, Norman Parker, Guy Edmonson, Norman Morrison, Theodore Jacobs, John Jay, Lloyd Forde, Clayton Smith and James Dilley.
Fifty people from Salida attended the game to root for the home team.
Following the game, the Salida team was entertained at lunch at the cafe by the victors.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 28, 1948: Salida had the coldest weather early this morning since weather records were kept in 1886.
It was 32 degrees below zero on the official thermometer this morning, but at the Salida railroad station it was 40 degrees below and at Cotopaxi it was 38 below.
At Alamosa the official temperature dropped down to 46 below and exploded, giving Alamosa the record for the state.
It was 2 below in Salida at 11 o’clock this morning.
Many water pipes in homes and business buildings were frozen this morning, automobiles refused to start.
The plumbers and garages did a thriving business.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1973: Actual planting of some trees on Tenderfoot Mountain is to begin this year, according to the present plans of the Izaak Walton League, the organization which is spearheading a drive to return the Salida landmark to the condition it was prior to the time it was denuded of foliage by early day residents.
Bill Boninson, secretary of the league, says he has been assured by Richard McEdlery, district manager of the Bureau of Land Management, that the agency will allow the transplanting of pinons from BLM-administrated land at no charge so long as the project is a community conservation undertaking.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30, 1998: At the beginning of the year, a scare went through the hearts of all Chaffee County residents who hold the Salida Hot Springs Pool near and dear.
The water was lukewarm – the kiss of death for a “hot springs.”
Regular flows were entering the U.S. 50 facility at 101 degrees, down significantly from desired levels and even below the 109-degree temperatures that had become expected.
Had the spring, that sacred bubbling spot in the earth that had soothed native people for centuries, suddenly run out of magic?
No. Water temperatures at the source, located on a hill just south of the town of Poncha Springs, remained at 141 degrees.
The problem, as has been the case for years, existed in the distribution system.
“It appears that this cold 1997 fall weather, along with undetectable underground leaks and the large amount of PVC plastic replacement pipe … are resulting in cooler water temperatures at the pool in Salida,” Pool Supervisor Donna Rhoads wrote to city council in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.