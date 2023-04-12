140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, March 31, 1883: That Salida is to have a boom the coming season is an acknowledged fact by our people at home and those that have been watching our young city from a distance.
That the boom will be lasting is just as positive.
Real estate has advanced one hundred per cent since the first day of January 1883, both business lots and in the suburbs.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 17, 1923: Tom Reese of Saguache built two small fires to protect his sheep against the coyotes during the night.
The next morning the fire had died down so that he did not think it was dangerous and went back to Saguache.
About noon the herder he had left in charge noticed that the wind had fanned the flames until they had spread over about 5 acres.
He became frightened and started for help at Saguache, walking the entire distance, about 12 miles.
Here he found Mr. Reese, who immediately notified the local ranger and they rushed a crew of men to the place and had it under control in half an hour, although it was 4 days before it was completely out.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 7, 1948: Poncha Springs is going to have a penny-matching game with four players.
The voters could not decide Tuesday who were to serve on the town board, so that the election will be decided by casting lots.
Lewis Haley, secretary of the Salida Chamber of Commerce, was reelected mayor, Ada Schrader was reelected treasurer and Peggy Perry was elected town clerk.
Twelve candidates ran for membership on the town board. Four were elected.
They were Frank McMullin, Carl McMullin, Louis Perry and Brownie Neel.
But three were tied and two of them are to be chosen by lot to fill the other two places on the board.
They are Ted Holman, William Davis and Glen Martin.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 20, 1973: Chaffee County Sheriff Charles Berry today announced the promotion of Sergeant James C. Roll to undersheriff, to replace Robert Willcox, who resigned April 1 to work for the district attorney’s office.
Roll’s appointment is effective as of April 1, Berry said.
Roll has been sergeant of the seven-man department since October of 1971. He joined the force in July of 1969.
A lifelong resident of Salida, Roll said of his promotion, “It is obviously a great deal more responsibility. I hope I can do the job as it should be done.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 17, 1998: Mission Hill, a townhome project by Acculine Construction, is in progress at 540 W. Seventh St. in Salida.
Owners Bruce and Vailia Davidson expect the first home to be completed by July 4, and plan an open house for that time.
The Acculine Construction crew, voted Chaffee County’s favorite for 1997, includes Doug Troudt, Bill Paul, Bob Trueblood, Dale Stove and Brett Cleveland.
Each of the four townhomes has 1,530 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and 1¾ baths.
Cost of each townhome will range from $130,000 to $160,000, depending on the options chosen by individual owners.
