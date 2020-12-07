140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1880: It is now said that arrangements have been made for the laying of a third rail between Pueblo and Denver on the Denver and Rio Grande so as to give the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe a track to Denver.
This, if true, will be a good thing for both the Denver and the Santa Fe lines.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 10, 1920: Thomas Donahue, night clerk at the Rainbow hotel was arrested in Pueblo yesterday on a charge of theft of $30.00 and a Ford touring car belonging to H.H. Dye, manager of the Rainbow hotel.
Donahue had been in the employ of Mr. Dye one week, and disappeared sometime early Wednesday morning. His absence was not discovered until morning when Mr. Dye came down to the office.
Mr. Dye went down to Pueblo yesterday with a warrant for his arrest. The prisoner will be brought to Salida today for trial.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 8, 1945: Registration for free chest X-rays at the mobile X-ray unit of the State Division of Public Health are being made by Mrs. R.F. Dickinson.
It takes less than five minutes for an X-ray. Children under 12 years of age are not being X-rayed.
If the X-ray shows any abnormalities, a personal report will be made to the individual and a copy sent to the physician designated by the individual.
It is patriotic to be healthy. Take advantage of this opportunity.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1970: A shopping center, to be known as Salida Square, is planned for location one block north of U.S. 50 in the city.
The first four wings will probably include a discount store, supermarket, barber and ice cream shops and is expected to be ready next spring, the Mountain Mail learned today.
It will be the city’s first shopping center.
Sam Post deeded the land, two square blocks between Jones and Illinois Avenues and Blake and Hunt Streets, this morning to a Durango attorney, Douglas Shand, for an undisclosed price. Funds were put up by an anonymous Durango-based corporation of attorneys.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1995:
by George Blake
Special to the Mail
Dec. 7, 1945 – “A day that will live in infamy.” Those words were spoken by then President of the United States Franklin Roosevelt.
Fifty-four years later, few Americans are observing this day as a day that lives in infamy. Many don’t even know where Pearl Harbor is, who the aggressor was or the significance of the event. True history is rarely taught in our schools today.
The Pearl Harbor Survivors Association has as its motto, “Remember Pearl Harbor – Keep America Alert.” This is not an attempt at Japan-bashing. Most of us have forgiven their transgression, even though they have never apologized for their sneak attack in peace time.
Rather we remind people that in a time of peace, without a declaration of hostilities, we were attacked. In about two hours, 35,081 Americans became casualties, the backbone of our Navy was destroyed, and 328 aircraft were destroyed or damaged.
Our concern is, if we are not alert and prepared, it could happen again. While most of the world’s major nations are at peace with us, there is always the danger of a “crackpot” dictator of even a small country with nuclear capability attacking the United States.
Keep in mind we were in peace negotiations with Japan on Dec. 7, 1941, and Remember Pearl Harbor – Keep America Alert.”
