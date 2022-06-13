140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1882: They have a queer case before the Buena Vista public if this week’s Democrat tells it right. The account is that Ida Spencer and Al Walker, hotel waiters, wanted to get married but were prevented by the obstinate dad of the wanted to be bride, and that a mob waited upon Walker and told him to skip.
If this is true it would give us great pleasure to hear that Walker had answered that mob with sixteen pounds of buck-shot backed by the necessary amount of powder to warrant good work.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 13, 1922: Salida has a tourist bureau and rest room that is not equaled in any city of the state. This was attested by all who attended the opening reception yesterday, which was conducted by the P. E. O. assisted by the wives of the members of the city council.
During that time 260 citizens visited the place and expressed their admiration.
The rooms are elegantly decorated and furnished. There are lavatories for the men and for the women, and lounging rooms. It will be an ideal place for the tired tourist parties and for mothers with little children.
The fish pond has been installed and lots have been parked. When the grass appears it will be a place that will be greatly admired and will be a splendid advertisement of the hospitality of the city.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 14, 1947: Four boys sneaked into the Frantzhurst Trout Farm late yesterday afternoon for a little trout fishing with poles and lines. They were discovered by one of the employees, who fired a revolver over their heads.
One of the boys fell and the others ran away. The man who fired the gun was scared stiff when he approached the boy and found him unconscious.
After the boy had recovered both he and the man showed evidence of their fright. Sheriff Shewalter was notified. He rounded up the boys and warned them against entering the place again.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 14, 1972: Nine young ladies from Salida who will be acting as hostesses for the FibArk activities have been putting in a busy week.
The hostesses, who are being sponsored by various businesses, will act primarily as greeters of out-of-town contestants who have been arriving steadily for more than a week.
The nine are Jana Koster, Rose Marie Gallegos, Sheryl Mazza, Ruth Perschbacher, Pam Grantham, Janet McCormick, Kim Conroe, Kimberly Dameron and Alicia Kreller.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1997: A large bear was struck by an automobile on Monarch Pass Sunday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reported this week.
It appears the bear was not killed, though.
The accident reportedly occurred on Sunday sometime after midnight.
Christopher Yoho was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 when he apparently struck the bear.
He was driving a compact pickup truck. The investigating officer discovered blood and hair on the truck’s steel brushguard.
The officer searched for approximately one hour but could not find the bear or any clues to its whereabouts.
