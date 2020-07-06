140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1880: “Colorado produces millions in silver and silver is King.” The question thus arises, from whence comes these millions we speak of? I write this letter to show from whence comes a large portion of the metal referred to, and in this connection I can say unhesitantingly that the South Arkansas country, the Monarch Mining district justly lays, warranted, claims of being one of the richest silver districts in Colorado. Believing as I do that her claims to second best in the State are well founded. I presume to trespass somewhat upon your time in giving a brief, and I hope correct history of this camp, and shall dwell clearly upon the several resources of this section.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 6, 1920: D.J. Noonan does not believe in going fishing with strangers and he is not especially fond of strangers who begin to get too familiar and want to get him interested in Texas oil. When a stranger hailed him by name Friday and began to get too familiar, Mr. Noonan walked away but the stranger followed and introduced himself as C.T. Noonan of Dallas, Texas, a brother, whom he had not seen in twenty years. They parted in Cañon City in 1900, D.J. Noonan coming to Salida and his brother going to Texas, where he is now engaged in oil well drilling.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 5, 1945: President Truman today ordered the Navy to seize the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plants in Akron, Ohio, the scene of the persistent 19 day strike.
Truman acted after the union United Rubber Workers of America (CIO) refused to abide by repeated WLB orders for 16,700 strikers to return to work. The strike began June 16.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1970: The weekend of July 9-12 marks the annual Leadville Bur-Rodeo. This unique event combines a two day sanctioned rodeo with a 21 plus mile long burro race that reaches its peak at the summit of 13,183-foot Mosquito Pass. In addition there will be parades, dances, concerts, a three day melodrama, children’s events, pancake breakfasts, barbecues, etc.
The high spot of the celebration is the annual burro race which pits the ability of a man to successfully complete the arduous trek with the willingness of a burro to do it against the uncertain conditions of nature. For the winner it means a prize of $1,200.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 6, 1995: Water rates could be going up in Poncha Springs depending on the input the Board of Trustees receives Monday night during a public hearing on the subject.
Currently, water rates stand at a base rate of $16 for up to 3,000 gallons of use on a three-quarter-inch line. For any use between 3,001 gallons and 10,000, that is multiplied for .001 and added to the $16. For any use above 10,000 gallons, it is multiplied by .00075.
