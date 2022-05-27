140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1882: The prize soap man who has been shooting his mouth off promiscuously on the streets the last two evenings is a grand swindle.
He has a wheel of fortune in connection with his business. He gives away hundreds of dollars, in a horn.
He has several steerers on the outside to ring in the greenies. It is a pretty slick game.
You see it and you don’t see it, as the old saying is.
But then people like to be humbugged. It is human nature.
If it were not for this fact we would say that he should be drummed out of town.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 26, 1922: H.F. Lunt, state commissioner of mines, was in Salida yesterday on his way to Leadville from a trip to Creede.
He visited with R.J. Murray, deputy mine commissioner, whose headquarters were removed from Leadville to this city March 13.
Commissioner Lunt decided to postpone a visit to the Bonanza district until the Rawley mine begins work, which he was informed will be in the next sixty days.
He says the new process of treating low grade ores will have a beneficial effect on mining in Colorado and this, coupled with the new rates offered by the A.S.&R. CO. for treatment of the ores, will give a big impetus to mining before fall.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 31, 1947: While taking off from Salida golf course at 7:20 Thursday evening, Ernest J. Kaiser, a commercial pilot of Missoula, Mont., damaged his Swift plane and was forced to remain here.
The propeller was torn off before the plane left the ground, and Kaiser brought the machine to a stop.
F. G. Anderson of St. Paul, Minn., was a passenger in the plane.
Kaiser left Missoula, Mont., for Denver on May 29 and landed at Woodland, Mont., for fuel.
He decided to enter Denver over the mountains near Buena Vista but got off his course.
He did not see the landing field in Salida and he came down on the golf course.
After refueling he attempted to take off on the rough road. Neither the pilot nor the passenger were injured.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 25, 1972: For almost as long as Salida has been here, it has been the tradition of the graduating class at Salida High School to emblazon the year of their graduation high on Tenderfoot Mountain.
This year was no exception. A proud 72 appeared, but only briefly, on the mountainside.
It also is tradition for the succeeding senior class to obliterate the work of their elders and replace it with their own class year.
This year, however, things went awry. Before the present Juniors could get to the business of placing a 73 on Tenderfoot, a group – Sophomores are under heavy suspicion – placed a 74 on the mountain.
Just what this portends remains to be seen but there were dark mutterings about the city today to the effect that the digital combat has not yet been concluded.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 30, 1997: The annual Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb will be raising dust once more (unless it rains) on Ute Trail Saturday and Sunday.
Today, Salidans will be treated to the sight – and sound – of racing machines right downtown, starting at 3 p.m.
People can see the cars and talk to the racers after they park along F Street, between First and Sackett and along Sackett Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.