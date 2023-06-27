The Weekly Mail, July 3, 1883: For nearly a month the question of the incorporation of this town has been discussed by our businessmen, all of whom favor the movement, we believe, and yet nothing has been done. It is an important matter and in our opinion it should be attended to at once. It is a thing that cannot be done in a day after it is begun, and it is more important therefore that it should be taken in hand now and pushed to an early completion.
The Salida Mail, June 26, 1923: Leslie Matthews was pinned under an overturned car on Poncha Springs hill Sunday and seriously bruised. Mr. and Mrs. Matthews and W.F. Williamson were going up the hill in the car when it stalled. Mr. Matthews got out of the car to assist.
The brakes did not hold and Mr. Matthews tried to hold the car.
It rolled off the side of the road and pinned him underneath.
Mrs. Matthews was holding her baby in her arms. She climbed out of the car and assisted Mr. Matthews out of the wreck.
He was confined to his bed yesterday.
The Salida Daily Mail, June 29, 1948: V.F.W. Sheriff Oscar Skelton, backed solidly by the Angel of Mt. Shavano post, has issued a challenge to any bearded tennis player in Chaffee county to meet for a $15 purse on the high school courts at 10 a.m. July 3, on what should prove one of the most astounding attractions of Shavano Days of ’49.
Those desiring to compete in the battle of bearded giants may enter their names with John Vos, V.F.W. post commander, or Skelton. The name of the unlucky opponent will be drawn from a hat at 9 a.m. July 3, immediately after the chuckwagon breakfast.
The Mountain Mail, June 27, 1973: When the school doors closed behind departing students a few weeks ago, District R-32-J maintenance crews and the administration stayed behind – for them there is no such thing as a summer vacation. “We are running about on schedule in our maintenance department work,” reported superintendent Charles Melien on Tuesday.
Melien explained that the projected roof work is almost completed at the high school auditorium, and the fence on the south end of the school campus has been replaced. Work is beginning now on painting to be done at the high school and at Longfellow school.
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1998: Checker Auto Parts is opening a 6,000-square-foot store at 7859 W. U.S. 50 in Salida.
The store opens on or about July 1 with a grand opening celebration for the community on July 18.
The Salida store is managed by Olan Divine and will employ 10 people.
Divine moved to the local area from Farmington, N.M., but the 10 other employees were hired locally.
The store will serve both retail and commercial customers.
