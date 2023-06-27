140 years ago

The Weekly Mail, July 3, 1883: For nearly a month the question of the incorporation of this town has been discussed by our businessmen, all of whom favor the movement, we believe, and yet nothing has been done. It is an important matter and in our opinion it should be attended to at once. It is a thing that cannot be done in a day after it is begun, and it is more important therefore that it should be taken in hand now and pushed to an early completion.

