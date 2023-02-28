140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: At about one o’clock this morning fire was discovered in the bank building of Hiller and Hallock in Buena Vista, and before the fire department could get on the ground, the entire building was wrapped in flames.
There was no water in the ditches and the wells in the neighborhood soon gave out.
The wildest excitement prevailed among the people but the fire boys kept their heads and a bucket line was formed to the creek and finally the fire was got under control at about 2:30 this morning.
Nearly the entire block was burned, extending from Hiller and Hallock’s bank toward Cottonwood Creek.
The loss is estimated at thirty thousand dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 27, 1923: All efforts to locate the body of Serafino Vigil, 18 years old, who was drowned in the Arkansas river below Wellsville, Feb. 9, have failed.
The state board of health has been notified and the county authorities will be urged to get busy.
Dick Murray, state mine inspector, last week placed several charges of dynamite in the river hoping to raise the body.
Mr. Murray is certain the body could not have gotten out of the pocket in the river where the boy was drowned but he thinks that enough sand is covering it to prevent it rising to the surface.
The river is clear at this season of the year and a water searching glass may be used to scan the bottom of the river.
The parents of the drowned boy have never relaxed their vigil at the river bank looking for the rising of the body.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 26, 1948: Wesley Steele, a resident of Salida for one day, was picked up by police Tuesday night on a charge of stealing a camera and selling it back to its owner, a secondhand dealer.
The dealer also missed two revolvers and several boxes of shells, which were in his car alongside the camera.
The dealer noted that the camera was similar to one he owned, but he did not suspect theft until he looked for his Kodak.
Steele admitted he served time in the Illinois state reformatory.
He is being held at the county jail.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 27, 1973: Formal application has been filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association for a certificate of convenience and necessity to furnish electric service to additional portions of Chaffee, Saguache and Lake counties.
The largest part of the application concerns service to the Silver Lakes area, which is, in fact, already in.
Sangre de Cristo’s plant manager Ralph Squires explained the “cart before the horse” situation by saying that the utility had to get the service in before winter really set in if the project wasn’t to be delayed for another year.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1998: Store manager Becky Tekancic announced this week the opening of Rainbow Boulevard Natural Foods in Salida.
The store moved from its old location on U.S. 50 to 139 W. Third St., catty corner from Safeway.
It offers health-conscious, nutritious food, among other goods.
“We are really happy to be back downtown in the historic district,” Tekancic said.
Meanwhile, Rick Tekancic expects to get Crossroads Café open by the end of April. The café will be located in the same building as the health food store.
