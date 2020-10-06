140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1880: Last Sunday evening two of the best looking young men in Salida went out calling in the western suburbs of town. As is a habit of theirs, as well as that of a great many other young men, they remained so long that the old folks got tired of watching and went to bed. It has become fashionable to station a watch over the chicken coop whenever these young men visit, but on this occasion, as there were no chickens on the premises, it was thought that everything was safe.
The next day, being washing day, the lady of the household prepared things for the usual cleansing of linen when it was discovered that part of the implements were missing. The head of the household will swear positively that they were all there when the young men arrived, and that is the last that has been seen of them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 5, 1920: A black bear, weighing nearly 300 pounds, was shot Saturday in the Wet Mountain Valley by John Kutzleb, who is an experienced bear hunter.
The bear was mortally wounded by the first shot but he was on his feet when Mr. Kutzleb approached and another bullet was sent into the animal’s head.
He was brought to Salida and placed on exhibition in the Binns’ grocery window.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 6, 1945: Mrs. Dora Maestas was found dead in her bed in her home on West Front street by her son this morning. He called a doctor and notified the police. There were marks on the throat which, the sheriff’s office think, may have been caused by choking.
The sheriff and police are conducting an investigation.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1970: Chaffee County’s assessed valuation shrunk almost one-half million since last year, according to figures released this week by Neil Whitehorn, county assessor.
But Richard Tuttle, chairman of the County Commissioners, said today he hopes no mill levy will be necessary and that rising costs will be offset by decreasing expenses of the county courthouse.
The assessed valuation for the county was $20,722,720 – down $596,760 from last year’s valuation.
The assessed valuation for Salida was down almost $200,000 and the valuations for Buena Vista and Poncha Springs declined.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1995: A meeting held to consider the threatened abandonment of the Cañon City – Dotsero line of the Southern Pacific Transportation Co. concluded Monday with an agreement to begin a public process to develop contingency plans for use of the right-of-way.
The Colorado Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation convened the meeting Monday at the Buena Vista Community Center of the four counties affected by the abandonment – Fremont, Chaffee, Lake and Eagle – and of the several affected municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.