140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1880: We are in our new quarters. We have not got our stoves up, or carpets down, nor our furniture properly arranged, but we feel just as happy as a big sunflower.
We have two extra rocking chairs (fruit can boxes like the old ones) and are prepared to entertain visitors at any hour of the day. Come and see us, tell us the news and help us make The Mountain Mail the best local newspaper in the country.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 17, 1920: George Owen, window washer, was walking through the alley in the rear of the Telephone office Tuesday, when he stopped to light his pipe. He struck a match and the end flew off.
“Doggone those match profiteers,” said Owen. “It looks like they cut those match heads nearly in two so that a fellow cannot strike them without breaking off the end.”
Owen reached for another match and glanced around. He saw a tiny flame inside a shed where some cedar logs were stored. The blaze set fire to the bark which burned like tinder. George ran for a bucket of water but when he got back the blaze had spread.
He saw a garden hose in the yard and he turned that on the blaze but the bark of the cedar burned like oil and he made no headway. Owen then called the fire department and they turned on the hose but it was necessary to remove the logs before the fire could be extinguished.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 18, 1945: George Daniel, manager, Jim Medrano, head meat cutter, James Self, Wallace King and Jack Massingale of the Safeway store went to Grand Junction Sunday to attend the twelfth annual Safeway Employees banquet and election of officers for the Grand Junction district. The meeting was held at the Grand Junction Country Club.
Assistant Division Manager Ward Cliff of Denver, former store manager in Salida, delivered an address at 10 o’clock Sunday morning. The banquet was held at 1:30 o’clock. John Pendergrast, former deputy treasurer of Chaffee county who is a noted soloist, was on the program for three vocal numbers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 21, 1970: A plane carrying a local minister and a visiting clergyman from Holland crashed Sunday morning at Salida’s Harriet Alexander Airport.
Both men escaped serious injury, though a Salida hospital official said today that the Rev. Andrew Vanderwaal of Holland is hospitalized and in good conditions.
The Rev. Don R. White of the Christian Missions Recruiting Service at Poncha Springs, suffered a small cut on his scalp. He was treated and released at Salida Hospital Sunday.
White was piloting the craft, owned by Christian Missions Sunday at 7 a.m. and had reached an altitude of 300 feet after a routine takeoff when the engine failed. The plane crashed 30 yards after take off on the west runway law officers said
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1995: Elmo Bevington made a brief visit to the Crossroads of the Rockies Visitor’s Center’s book signing Saturday where his biography. “The Man Who Amazed Himself,” was for sale.
For the 84-year-old Salidan, founder of the Monarch Ski Area, the occasion was a memorable one. He has been confined to hospital and home most of this year after sustaining injuries in a fall last January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.