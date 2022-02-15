140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1882: It is certain now that a long-felt want will soon be supplied.
It has often been remarked that Salida was in need of nothing more than a good supply of coal. This will now be provided.
W.L. McKelvey, who resides just below Poncha Springs, and M.D. Gould, who has for some time made his headquarters in the neighborhood of Wellsville hot springs, have been prospecting for some time in the vicinity of Wellsville, their efforts being to find coal.
On the sixth of last month they began work on a cropping of shale and have pushed work ever since that time.
They have now reached a depth of about forty feet, and the breast of the tunnel is now in a pretty fair quality of coal.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 17, 1922: Those who have attended many of the annual charity balls given by the Elks said that the ball last night was the most successful from every viewpoint.
It was a merry crowd and the arrangements were perfect.
The music consisted of six pieces under the direction of Mrs. Hawes and it was excellent.
More than 300 people attended and remained until the close.
The banquet room on the first floor was opened for the first time to guests of the club.
It was the delight of all. The spacious room was large enough to accommodate half the guests at a time.
Dancing continued until 1 o’clock.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 18, 1947: The city council last night killed on first reading a proposed ordinance to repeal the so-called music ordinance, which has been in effect since 1938.
Both sides in the controversy presented petitions. The petitions of those favoring repeal contained 280 names while the petitions of those opposed to repeal contained 225 names.
The Rev. W.G. Borst, representing the Salida Ministerial Alliance, spoke against repeal, stating that Salida did not wish to return to conditions that prevailed before the music ordinance was adopted in 1938.
Mr. Strickland replied that the taverns are open only to persons over 21 years old and that music was not dangerous to morals.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1972: A television news team from KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs arrives in Salida tomorrow to film several local news features.
The crew is scheduled to interview Mountain Mail managing editor Bill Orr and take pictures of the new equipment recently installed at the paper in connection with conversion to the photo offset process.
Mayor Ed Touber will be interviewed concerning the community in general and its future.
Sunnie Wagonner of Colorado Mountain College will report on establishment of the Salida extension branch; John Carr, administrator of Salida Hospital,will talk about the planned heliport facility; and Jerry Warmbier will discuss the Chamber of Commerce.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 14, 1997: At a recent district planning meeting, several goals were proposed for Salida schools during the 1997 to 98 school year.
One of the short-term goals was to open Andreas fieldhouse in the evenings during the summer months beginning this summer.
The suggestion was made by several Salida High School students in the wake of the city of Salida’s pursuit of curfew and loitering laws aimed at teens.
The idea behind opening the gym is to keep Salida’s youth off the streets and out of the residential areas and give them a safe place to be with other youths and just hang out.
