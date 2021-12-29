140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 31, 1881: The dining room at Hawkin’s Hotel was the scene last Monday night of the gayest party ever given in Salida.
Lotus club, which is getting its name up on account of its pleasant parties, made all necessary arrangements for the comfort and enjoyment of their guests.
Invitations were sent to people all over the county and there were a number of visitors from our neighboring towns of Buena Vista, Maysville and Poncha Springs, in a matter creditable to that elegant hostelary at midnight.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 3, 1922: Bill Randolph, booze runner from Westcliffe, drove inside of Salida Sunday night with his Ford car and two ten-gallon jugs of corn whiskey.
He sighted an automobile search light at the corner of the new road south of town and at the corner stood two men.
He suspected they were Chief Hampe and Marshall Bailey. He was right.
He turned the Ford around, dumped the two jugs overboard and left in a hurry. The police were in pursuit.
Chief Hampe gained on him until he was close enough to shoot.
At the first shot Bill slowed down and stopped.
Bill pleaded guilty in police court next day and was given 30 days in jail and a fine of $50 in costs.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 7, 1947: The new ski cable for the Monarch Ski course has arrived and will be installed promptly.
James E. Kane headed a committee from the winter sports club at the city council meeting last night, and in line with the suggestions of the committee, the council decided to make a deal with someone to operate a lunchroom at Inn Ferno and take care of the ski tow.
The operator will receive the revenue from the lunch stand and the city will receive the revenue from the ski tow.
The city will repair the tow motor and the stoves in the lodge.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1971: The recent prisoners strike at Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City is making its impact felt in Chaffee and other Colorado counties.
County Clerk Jasper Cortese told The Mountain Mail today that his office has not yet received its annual supply of license plates for 1972 and doesn’t expect to receive them at least until the middle of January.
License plates for the entire state are produced at the Cañon City institution.
The strike came at a time when the plates were being prepared for shipment to the 63 counties around the state.
Production was not only stopped during the actual strike but was held up for several weeks afterward while the various prison industries were phased back into routine operation.
Cortese said prison officials have told him the entire affair put them about two months behind schedule.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 26, 1996: Susanne Denwalt, one of the owners of Salida Kentucky Fried Chicken, presented a Christmas gift of $1,000 to the Salida Regional Library.
Other owners are Fred and Elsa Griffith and Jeff Dan Walt.
Jeff Dolan, director of the library, accepted the check.
The KFC contribution brings the library building fund another thousand dollars closer to its goal of $150,000.
