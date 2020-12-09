140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1880: Tuesday’s Denver Times, in giving an account of a recent meeting of the directors of the Denver, South Park and Pacific railroad said that the most important development was that the consolidation of the South Park with Denver and Rio Grande has been altogether abandoned.
This result was brought about by the belief on the part of the South Park directory and by Mr. Gould that is was undesirable to Denver interests and Denver merchants.
The Times says there is no reason for the Union Pacific to abandon the Alpine Tunnel on Chalk Creek and the Pitkin line for the Gunnison country, for any other route.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 10, 1920: Following their annual custom, Salida Lodge of Elks held their annual Memorial Session last Sunday afternoon at their home.
The first day in each December has been set apart as a day for Elks over the land to gather at their respective homes in memory of their departed brothers and the day is observed by every Elks lodge in the United States.
The services held by the local lodge Sunday were a credit to the officers in charge as well as those who assisted them and the ceremony was impressive and beautiful throughout.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1945: The State Board of Health has notified the city that of the 32 water samples submitted from Jan. to Dec. 1, eight were unsafe because of too many bacteria. The city installed a chlorinator, according to the instructions of the State Board of Health, and these samples were taken after the treatment was being given.
The city ran out of chlorine in October and has been unable to purchase any since because there is a shortage of containers, and the manufacturers have held up orders.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 10, 1970: Denver employees of Mountain Bell left Salida Wednesday after working here since Nov. 30 on advertising for next year’s yellow pages of the telephone directory.
The house owned and located next to the Ranch House Lodge on U.S. 50 was rented by Mountain Bell as a business office for the yellow pages.
The new directory is scheduled for delivery March 3, according to local Mountain Bell office manager Clint Kreutzer.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1995: District 61 Rep. Ken Chlouber said Wednesday he was upset that no one representing the Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads made an appearance at Tuesday’s railroad abandonment regional meeting at the Chaffee County fairgrounds.
“All those questions that were asked yesterday, the “What are they doing?’ and ‘When are they doing it?’ They should have been there to hear all that,” Chlouber said.
“We had every level of government represented there, from municipal to county to state, and to have the railroad just snub that group is insulting and inexcusable. I’m looking forward to meeting with them.” Chlouber said at Wednesday’s meeting.
Chlouber said he wants to find out from the railroads what they’re willing to do as they abandon the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.