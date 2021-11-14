140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1881: About ten o’clock this morning Emil Muller, a young man of about twenty years of age, met with an accident that is more than likely to result fatally.
He was loading brick at the brick yard five or six miles above town when his revolver, a Colt’s forty-four, fell out of the scabbard and was discharged as it struck the ground, the ball entering his back on the left side and passing entirely through the left breast.
As soon as word was received in town his friends here went out with physicians and a hack to bring him to town.
Up to the present time we have not heard anything farther, but from information at hand it seems more titan likely that the young man can not recover.
Mr. Muller is a brother of Mrs. J. J. Bender of Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 18, 1921: Frank Nigra ban brought suit against Charles Hedrick and A D. Whitmore, carpenters, for the value of six barrels of near beer, which disappeared while they were constructing the Hartman Lyons ice house.
The men admitted to Assistant District Attorney Miller that they drank from two kegs of the beer but they do not know what became of the other four kegs.
Salida ran out of ice a short time ago, while the carpenters were busy repairing the ice house.
They started on the job September 18 and worked until a week ago, and in the meanwhile six kegs of near beer were near them, says Nigro.
Those were the happy days. No wonder the town ran out of ice; no wonder it takes eight weeks or thereabouts to repair an ice house if Mr. Nigro’s charges are true. No wonder Mr. Nigro was mad all over when he looked into the ice house and saw no beer. Two empty kegs out in the yard were the only evidence.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 18, 1946: A Coal shortage already exists in Salida with most of the dealers out of coal and others having only a few tons on hand. Deliveries are being made only to those whose orders were on file and who file a certificate that they have less than a ten-day supply on hand.
The coal supply has been short all winter due to a shortage of miners.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 15, 1971: The baseball fields at Marvin Park will get a facelift this winter, according to city councilman John Bayuk.
Bayuk met with Salida High School Athletic Director Rob Wikoff, Gene Coleman from Cotopaxi High School and the Babe Ruth baseball committee recently to pool funds for a new field.
The project will cost an estimated $10,000.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1996: Calvin Leonard Stewart, 40, who lists an address of Pan Ark Lodge near Leadville was arraigned late this morning in county court on one count of forgery, police said.
Local police were in Leadville today with a search warrant to investigate Stewart’s residence.
Stewart allegedly passed a forged check recently at Safeway in Salida.
