The Weekly Mail, June 23, 1883: It is stated that T.I. Briscoe, of St. Elmo, will be a candidate before the Republican convention of Chaffee county for the position of county judge, No doubt Mr. Briscoe would make a competent judge.
The Salida Mail, June 15, 1923: Official word was sent to local shopmen to go on strike again tomorrow morning at 10:00 o’clock.
It is claimed the railroad management made the agreement whereby the men were to go back to work and many of them went back under the agreement with confidence that all its provisions would be carried out, but now allege that the agreement has been violated.
The Salida Daily Mail, June 17, 1948: Many Salidans recall the picturesque figure of Joe Horning (Rabbit Joe) who resided at 502 Poncha Boulevard.
Mr. Horning lived a quiet life and had little to say of his boyhood in Germany.
He was frugal in his everyday habits.
He raised rabbits, seemingly for a livelihood, and engaged in mining on a small scale.
Before coming to Salida he had been a streetcar conductor in Pueblo.
It remained for Douglas Corlett, who purchased the property for the Herman Deeg estate a year ago to find that Mr. Horning had cached $1200.00 in German bonds and currency. Found in the rafters, it is difficult to read anything on the bonds, other than they were issued in 1915 during the reign of the late Kaiser Wilhelm.
Since they are of no value, Mr. Corlett will hold the bonds and currency as souvenirs.
The Mountain Mail, June 14, 1973: Legend has it that the FibArk Boat Races, now recognized internationally among the followers of whitewater racing and known widely among lay people throughout the United States, had their beginning in the form of a half-joking challenge issued over a mid-morning cup of coffee more than 25 years ago.
When that race was first run it attracted a varied field of contestants with an ever wider variety of craft.
Only one team, an experienced pair of Swiss boaters made it all the way to Canon City – the course was shortened in later years – but the fact that they did not finish had no dampening effect on the other 21 entrants.
Some of the boats which left the starting line that first day looked more like candidates for the Hooligan Race.
One of them was constructed from the belly tank off a World War II vintage P-38 fighter plane.
It was manned by Bob Pasquale and his brother.
The Mountain Mail, June 19, 1998: A trio of volunteers made up the “water patrol” for Tenderfoot Hill Climb participants.
Ann Hillegas, 16, Ella Brasby, 17, and Tom Brasby, 15, were waiting with cups of cold water in hand as 55 dry and thirsty runners reached the summit.
“We wanted to do something for FIBArk,” Hillegas said.
The trio also kept officials down on F Street alerted to any potential problems participants might be having.
