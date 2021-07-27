140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1881: Sheriff Stafford of Chaffee County went to a ranch kept by the father of Ben Buzzard, on Monday, accompanied by a couple of deputies, for the purpose of arresting the gang.
Barrett was in a bunk in the cabin, and the sheriff ordered him to surrender. He refused to do so, swung himself out of the bunk, fires at the sheriff and escaped.
In the fight which ensued, Ben Buzzard received a wound from which he will probably die.
There will be more trouble, as Barrett swears he will capture the Buzzard cabin, and the sheriff swears he will capture Barrett.
This is the gang that made the break on the mail coach a few days ago.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 2, 1921: Lost on the summit of Mount Princeton Sunday night, Miss Margaret Chisholm, maid of Mrs. Gafford of Topeka, Kan., sat down exhausted, while a party of a hundred searchers scoured the mountainside in search of her.
She was found at 11:30 o’clock Sunday night.
Miss Chisholm and a party of four others started Sunday afternoon on an ascent of the peak. Seeing that darkness would overtake them, four of the party turned back, but Miss Chisholm declared she would go to the top.
When she did not return at eight o’clock the guests at the hotel became alarmed. Several parties were organized for the search.
Miss Chisholm reached the top but coming down in the darkness she made poor progress and became exhausted. She finally reached the lower altitude of the mountain, guided by fires and the shouts of searchers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 30, 1946: Tom Golden, manager of the Cooper Hill Ski Course, which was part of Camp Hale, was in Salida Saturday. He said the Army will send 4,000 men at a time from Camp Carson to receive training on the course, but that the army will not use the course on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays, and that the public will be given the use of the course on the open days.
The course is now operated by the Lake County Recreation Board. The army will pay the board $200 a day for use of the course, but all the money received from the army and all other revenue from the course will be used in making improvements.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 21, 1971: An 18-year-old Salida man is in jail pending charges in connection with an early morning breaking and entering and fire at Woods Billiard Parlor at 137 E. First St. Several firemen fought the blaze at 1:48 a.m. after they were summoned by Tony Cincio who happened to see the fire.
Fire Chief Jack Henderson said that it appeared the fire started in a front closet and a maintenance room in back.
The blaze spread up a stairway and into a 2-foot space between the ceiling and the floor of the second story.
Damage is estimated in excess of $7,000.
Approximately $35 in change was taken from the poolhouse owned by Walter W. Woods.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1996: The queen and her court were named Sunday at the fair.
They are: Miss Congeniality Kayla Hall, Queen Deane Roberts, Queen’s First Attendant Cammie Bergman, Queen’s Second Attendant Brandy Lukrakfa, Princess Susan Eggleston, Princess’s First Attendant Karissa Denison and Princess’s Second Attendant Lindsay Eggleston. The queen and her court will represent the fair at events in the county for the next year.
