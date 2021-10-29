140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1881: The Tudor Star company have been giving a series of entertainments in Salida this week.
Everyone who has been in attendance says it is well worth the money.
Little Lillie is one of the principal attractions. She performs in a way very creditable to her training and entertaining to the audience.
We can say nothing that will do justice to Mr. Tudor and wife. They are as good as the best and should have a crowded house wherever they go.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 1, 1921: Theodore Bode sold his drug store to Leonard Maier yesterday and announced his decision to retire from business.
He will make his home in Salida but will spend considerable time in travel.
Mr. Bode will remain in Salida this winter and will act as clerk for Mr. Maier until the latter has thoroughly familiarized himself with the management of the business.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 25, 1946: W.R. Green, a dishwasher for the section gang at Nathrop, is in the Rio Grande Hospital with a bullet in his left thigh fired from a revolver by Tex Miller, cook at the camp, according to sheriff Emmett Shewalter who with special agent Ray Williams of the Rio Grande investigated the affair.
According to the sheriff, Green was discharged by Miller late Wednesday and ordered out of the camp.
Miller’s wife told the sheriff that Green seized a meat cleaver and knocked Miller down.
Miller drew a 38-caliber gun from his pocket and fired.
Green was taken to the hospital by Nick Leewaye, foreman of the section.
Green said he will not appear in court against Miller.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 25, 1971: Salida schools passed a milestone today as student enrollment topped the 1,600 mark for the first time in the history of District R-32-J.
Superintendent Charles Melein said the population breakdown includes: 508 high school students, 286 in the junior high and 808 grade school children.
The higher school population, Melein said, will have an effect on monies which the district receives from both the state and federal government in aid funds.
Most telling impact he said will be the amount of the state support.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1996: Dave Ward, owner of Moonlight Pizza on East First Street, isn’t sure he believes in ghosts, but his contract for the lease of his building indicates such things may exist.
The contract, in part, states “due to the historic nature of this property, the lessor wishes to disclose to the lessee there may be the presence of paranormal phenomenal activity” in the building.
The owners preferred not to be identified.
One of the owners is a licensed real estate agent and said that as such, he is obligated to inform tenants about the building.
That information could include such things as paranormal activity, presence of asbestos, lead in the pipes, etc.
So he included the information to meet the requirements of the law.
