140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1881: We understand that our Democratic friend E.B. Jones, deputy postmaster, is seeking the nomination for sheriff on the Democratic ticket.
If Jones should be elected, which is not at all probable as his politics are of the wrong complexion, he would make a good and popular officer.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 19, 1921: Charles A. Metcalfe of Zanesville, Ohio, eastern distributor for Salida granite, spent several days last week in Salida.
He went over on the Gunnison on a fishing trip with F.W. Gloyd and also visited the local plant and the granite quarries.
He visited the red granite quarry at Cotopaxi and declared it the best quality and largest deposit of red granite in the country.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 16, 1946: A fire was blazing today in a Monarch mining company working near Cotopaxi for the third day.
Company President T.H. Sackett said that late Sunday flames destroyed the compressor house, tipple and other surface buildings and then followed down the mine shaft feeding on the timbering.
He estimated that losses will run heavily into thousands of dollars. The mine, located a mile north of Cotopaxi, is a steady producer of zinc, lead and some gold and silver.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1971: Telephone users who dialed “operator” may have been surprised to hear a male voice, but no hangups in telephone service were expected today despite the strike by some 70 operators against the local Mountain Bell Co., according to the office manager Clint Kreutzer.
Telephone operators picketed the Mountain Bell office at 508 F Street starting at 4 a.m. this morning, when two telephone operators walked into the company office and accompanied the lone operator working at that hour as she walked off the job.
Attempts by a Mountain Mail reporter to place a long distance call resulted in a wait of 20 rings before an operator answered, and the “time” number manned by telephone operators rang 25 times, and still no operator responded.
None of the operators, nor any of the 11 local repairmen, are working, Kreutzer said.
The strike here is part of a nationwide strike by up to 500,000 telephone workers against the Bell system.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1996: Representatives of WesternRail are scheduled to meet with the governor’s economic development office today to make their proposal to buy the tracks proposed for abandonment by Union Pacific and Southern Pacific after the two companies merged.
“We’re going to present our proposal to the economic development people,” said WetsernRail President Tim Eklund. “Hopefully we’ll get the governor’s approval for it.”
LSBC Holdings of Genesco, Ill., a group of money manager specialists, hopes to create the company and run trains on the Tennessee Line.
