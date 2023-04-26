140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: The work of leveling the ground between the F street bridge and the railroad track is progressing.
The channel of the river is being contracted to a considerable extent so as to give more room for business between the depot and the river.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 1, 1923: Fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the barn, granary and cowbarns at the Ehrhart ranch at Centerville, at noon Sunday, causing a loss of $7,000, only partly covered by insurance.
Mrs. Ehrhart and her little son Jerry were alone at the time the fire started.
Earle Ehrhart was in the saddle several miles away, and seeing the smoke, he hurried home.
He arrived at 1 o’clock but at that time the three buildings were in ruins.
Neighbors came from all sides and tore down fences and small buildings to prevent the spreading of the fire.
The wind was away from the ranch home and the house escaped damage.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 19, 1948: A car owned by Sgt. C.E. Brooks of the Army Air Corps at Colorado Springs, stolen Friday evening, was recovered at 10:30 o’clock Saturday morning by State Patrolman Harvey Owens.
Patrolling Highway 50 near the Dude Ranch, he noticed a car bearing an old inspection slip.
He stopped the car and when the driver, Elbert Wynn, a transient, could not produce a driver’s license or a certificate of title, he was lodged in the county jail.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1973: The towering brick smokestack at Smeltertown, a landmark in the Salida area since the days immediately following World War I, could get a last-minute reprieve.
County Commissioner Dick Tuttle told The Mountain Mail today that he expected the commissioners “will probably kick it (the issue) around again at our next meeting.”
The commission two weeks ago voted to deed the land on which the stack stands to Columbine Minerals, paving the way for its destruction.
The company, which maintains operations on the old smelter site, requested such action from commissioners a month ago, explaining that there were plans for expansion of activities here which made destruction of the stack advantageous from a safety standpoint.
Tuttle said since the vote, a number of persons had contacted him who were strongly opposed to tearing the stack down.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1998: The annual community Whitewater Fun Day is back again, sponsored by the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
The price for this trip is $15 per person, not including a wet suit rental.
The half-day Brown’s Canyon trip is usually around $30 or higher.
This is a thank you from the rafting industry, and a challenge to the community to get to know what this sport is all about.
Refreshments will be served at the takeout at Hecla Junction, and transportation is provided by each individual company to the put-in at Fisherman’s Bridge.
