140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: Dr. Stuart has assumed to be dictator in all matters pertaining to the Normal School.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 30, 1923: A reception by the farmers of Chaffee county to the striking shop crafts will be held this evening at K of P hall.
C.T. Rawalt, editor of the Gunnison Empire, and a speaker from the machinists headquarters will deliver addresses.
The farmers have donated the “eats” for the big dinner which will be served before the program commences.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 30, 1948: When the manager of the Spino Auto Court discovered escaping gas in one of the apartments at midnight last night, he summoned the police, who broke through the door and found Mrs. John Ohrell unconscious.
Four unlighted gas burners had been turned on.
Mrs. Ohrell was taken to the Rio Grande hospital.
The police say that Mr. and Mrs. Ohrell had been quarrelling and that they have been called in several times lately.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30, 1973: Salida police investigated a collision between a city-owned front loader machine and a private auto, Monday at 4:09 p.m., and reported minor damage.
Ernest B. Criswell of Salida, driver of the loader, was cited by police for improper backing, after he backed into a 1966 Dodge driven by James M. Nance, also of Salida, at the intersection of E and Sackett streets.
Neither driver was injured.
Damage to the Nance vehicle was estimated at $150. There was no damage reportedly done to the city equipment.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1998: Only about the size of a pencil eraser, they’re being talked about in the same breath as epidemic.
The mountain pine beetle is becoming a household name to more and more landowners in Chaffee County, as it continues its steady march, infesting and killing trees.
A careful glance from U.S. 285 to the forest below and surrounding Mount Princeton reveals a smattering of brown pine stands among a sea of green.
Game Trail, Trails West, Three and Four Elk and Lost Creek Ranch are among a few of the subdivisions in the county impacted by the pine beetle.
The southern half of the county has been hit just as hard, said U.S. Forest Service Salida District Ranger Charlie Medina, naming off Squaw Creek, Blank’s Cabin, the Weldon Gulch Area and private land in the north fork gorge.
Other forest service districts statewide are having problems with the pine beetle, Medina said. “It’s epidemic – it doesn’t stop here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.