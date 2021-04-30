140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1881: The river has been rising gradually for the last week and for several days a large volume of water has been going down.
If the people will pardon us we will once more call attention to the fact that the F street bridge is liable to be carried away by high water if it is not more securely fastened to its moorings.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 3, 1921: Two hundred and sixty-six men were put back to work by the D.&R.G. in Salida May 1.
These include seventeen machinists, besides machinist helpers, boilermakers and other trainmen in the shops amounting to a total of forty shopmen; a carpenter foreman, four carpenters and four carpenter helpers making a total of nine in the B&B department; and 200 track laborers in the maintenance of way department.
The effect of this large increase in the payroll will soon have a beneficial effect on Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 29, 1946: The Salida Lions Club made so much money at the benefit dance Saturday night that the committee is not through counting it.
It all goes to the Boy Scouts Fund, to reestablish the organization in Salida. Besides that the Lions opened the new dance hall at the Padfield Dude Ranch with a crushing crowd.
It was the largest attended dance in Salida for some time. Mr. Padfield donated the use of the hall to help the Boy Scouts.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 4, 1971: The Chaffee County commissioners gave preliminary approval Monday to two part-time county health nurses next year, provided the schools pay one third of total salary.
Annual salary estimated by representatives of the Chaffee County Health Planning Council would be $7,920 for two part-time nurses in Salida and Buena Vista. Other costs, covering mileage, a secretary, a home health aide, social secretary, phone supplies, professional meetings, and liability insurance would bring the cost to $12,379.
The schools in Salida and Buena Vista will be asked to pay a total of $2,640.
County share of the budget might be as low as $5,754 – or as high as $9,593, depending on income from the schools, medicare and other insurances.
The Colorado Department of Health would pay one third of the salary and one third of the insurance costs.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1996: Three separate wildland fires put a heavy burden on Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighters Monday, and had those fires occurred simultaneously, the district would not have been able to handle all of them.
Heavy winds and drought-caused dryness in the valley made extinguishing the blazes an exhaustive experience for firefighters.
The number of fires prompted Sheriff Ron Bergmann to ask county property owners to forego any planned burns until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall to dampen the fuel caused by recent dry weather.
