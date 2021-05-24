140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1881: We are under obligations to Mr. Edward Copley, manager of the Venago tunnel, for a beautiful cabinet specimen from that property. It is very rich in ruby silver.
The vein is one and one-half feet wide and doubles about every six feet.
The tunnel is two hundred and sixty feet in length with east and west drifts.
In the former the workmen are now understoping, while in the latter they are sinking a winze.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 24, 1921: The trout fishing season opens tomorrow.
Bright and early the trekking will commence and Salida will remove its business district to the banks of the Little River.
The state game and fish commissioner has issued a few words of advice to fishermen.
A fishing license does not entitle the holder to fish in streams which are legally posted.
Many ranchers, through whose places the streams meander, object to persons entering the property.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 18, 1946: The Chaffee County Fish and Game Association picnic held Thursday evening was well attended.
As the weather man did not cooperate too well, it was decided to have the picnic in the clubhouse.
Supper was served to 85 members and their families.
John Burgener, president, conducted a short business meeting, followed by square dancing. Music was furnished by a pair of rhythm jazz specialists, Mrs. Margaret Sneddon at the piano and Monte Hardin playing his electric guitar.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1971: Gov. John Love recognized 27 Buena Vista sixth-graders in his office at the Capitol in Denver Tuesday for their first place in an ecology contest.
The governor presented the students and their teacher Eric Brookens with a trophy from Keep Colorado Beautiful, a nonprofit organization which sponsored the contest.
The group toured the Capitol building, the Museum of Natural History and Stapleton Airport.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1996: The Salida Police Department is asking residents to remove their keys from cars and to lock their vehicles when they are left unattended, in the wake of a rash of thefts in the city in the past three weeks.
The thieves, which have made their presence felt in all parts of the city, have made off with a variety of items, including a .22 caliber gun, said Salida Police Sgt. Mike Bowers.
Other items taken from unattended cars have included an AT&T cellular phone, a Photoflex 35-mm camera, portable stereo equipment and several wallets and the credit cards they contained.
“People really need to lock their cars, and take their keys with them,” Bowers said. “Community Watch block captains should be on the lookout for any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. That gives us a good reason to contact an unidentified person.”
