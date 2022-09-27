140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1882: Just after we went to press yesterday evening an alarm of fire was given.
It proved to be the calaboose on fire.
The hose company boys were there in short order and the fire was extinguished.
Two Italians were in the calaboose and they were scared half to death.
How the fire originated we have not learned, but some persons suppose it came from a cigar stub thrown in a pile of trash.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 3, 1922: Two accidents occurred within an hour at Bonanza yesterday when Harry Miller, of E street, Salida, and Henry Waterman of 317 Teller street, employes of the Rawley mine, were the victims.
Miller was cut on the leg with an axe while assisting a timberline crew. He was brought to the Red Cross hospital.
Waterman, who is 17 years old, was chopping down a dead tree to clear a roadway, when he looked up and a dead branch fell, striking him in the left eye.
He was removed to the Red Cross hospital where there is hope that the eye can be saved.
State mine inspector Murray investigated the accidents.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 26, 1947: The superintendent’s office at the high school would be glad to receive word from contractors or cement workers as to a bid on the building of a proposed letter “S” on Tenderfoot mountain to replace the present rock letter.
The new letter would need to be 80 feet high and fifty feet wide and would need to be anchored in some way in order that it would not start to slip.
Any contractors who are interested are urged to inspect the proposed site and send a bid to Superintendent of Schools Barrett at their early convenience.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1972: Salida Hot Springs Pool opens this Friday for a series of week-end swimming sessions.
Pool Manager Dick Morgan said today the facility will be open from four in the afternoon until ten in the evening every Friday.
Saturday and Sunday sessions will run from 1:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The winter openings were begun last year on an experimental basis to determine whether or not there was sufficient interest to warrant keeping the pool open.
The tests proved highly successful and at the conclusion for the cold weather season average daily attendance was about the same as that of the summer months.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 26, 1997: Salida, in conjunction with Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Chaffee County, is involved with a recycling project that is planned to start up after January 1998.
Under the auspices of the Upper Arkansas Council of Governments, this project will also include Lake, Fremont and Custer counties, which will allow for an increased volume of recyclable material to make the project efficient and financially feasible.
Each town, along with a possible site at the Chaffee County Landfill, will have drop-off containers that will accept brown and clear glass, aluminum and steel or tin cans and newspaper.
If there is a late market for plastics, then containers ought to be available for recyclable material almost every day and any time of the day so that recycling will be convenient to the user.
