140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 27, 1881: Professor E. C. Taylor, the illusionist, held forth in VanEvery’s Hall three nights this week.
Professor Taylor is a success in his line.
Those who attended his entertainments got their money’s worth of fun, and that is more than can be said of some shows.
His distribution of prizes was very interesting, at least to those who were fortunate as to draw well.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 26, 1921: J. F. Roberts incurred a dislocated shoulder and was badly bruised Friday evening when he fell from a haystack.
He and the England boys were stacking hay and as Mr. Roberts jerked the trip to let the hay loose it broke and he fell.
His son, Emmett, who was in the field, saw him fall and rushed to him.
He was unconscious and did not regain consciousness until the next morning.
He was taken to the house and physicians were called. He is now able to be up and around.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 29, 1946: According to Chief of Police Julius Masters, J. W. McKay of Texas attempted to put over a con game consisting of a combination short change and fast talk act.
According to Masters he had succeeded in getting $10 ahead of the cashier at the Main Cafe when he was arrested on her complaint.
The police located McKay in another establishment around 11 o’clock last night.
He was released this morning after agreeing to refund the $10 and to leave town, Masters said.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 23, 1971: Labor Day Celebrations including games, barbecue, roping and interpretive Indian dance demonstrations are slated for September 5-6 at the Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association Grounds on County Road 120.
Among the events will be sack races, foot races, pie eating, penny hunts, shoe kicking contest, horseshoe pitching, pancake race and ball throwing.
Games are planned for all age groups.
Contestants are advised to bring their own pies, pancake and skillet according to Nancy Rundell, a member of the Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association, which is sponsoring the events.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1996: Bruce Svihus, 54, former international cyclist and recently retired from the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs, loves his sport and wants to initiate organized cycling activities in Salida.
He’s getting off to a slow start after his first cycling accident in 34 years, but sitting around the house recuperating is giving him time to make plans.
Svihus and his wife, Valerie, recently moved to Salida from California, where she was a hair stylist for 22 years.
He had an antique restoration business, which he has already re-established here as National Antique and Collectible Restoration Center and Academy.
Sitting in his easy chair recuperating from his injuries, Svihus joked, “I’m not a very good patient. I’m not used to sitting still.”
His brain isn’t still though. Plans are in progress for a major bicycle race in Salida next year.
