140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1881: This precinct needs a good schoolhouse.
The old frame shanty that has been doing duty for a year past is the best that the district has been able to afford, but the time is near at hand when the district will be able to do better.
That old building is not comfortable in either winter or summer.
The rent paid for it would pay interest on a sum of money sufficient to build a much better house.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 12, 1921: The Gunnison passenger train due in Salida Wednesday night was wrecked one and one-half miles east of Sapinero at 4:40 o’clock that day, when a rail on the outer side of a curve broke and the engine ran down to the edge of the river.
Engineer Jasper Pittser of Gunnison sustained a compound fracture of his right leg below the knee, fireman S.J. Edwards of Gunnison was shaken up and bruised and mail clerk C.W.W. Smith of Salida sustained a sprained shoulder.
The ligaments in Mr. Smith’s shoulder were torn.
The mail car turned over and the express car was tilted on its side.
The passenger cars did not leave the track and none of the passengers were injured.
Engineer Pittser was brought to the D. & R. G. hospital in Salida.
Mr. Smith was able to go home after his injuries were attended and Mr. Edwards was taken to his home in Gunnison.
A relief train was sent out from Gunnison with doctors. The train arrived in Salida at 12:35 o’clock Thursday morning.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 15, 1946: Another new business has come to Salida. J.W. Peeples is opening a store tomorrow on F Street which will supply B.F. Goodrich rubber, hardware and utility products.
Peeples, who had great difficulty in securing a location, ordered equipment to furnish an up-to-the-minute store.
After the promised delivery date passed and inquiry disclosed that it had been pushed back several months, Peeples decided to improvise in order to “rough it” for some time before his furnishings arrived.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 9, 1971: Ken Englert is proud owner of a new bouncing baby buffalo, except he is not sure yet if it is a boy or a girl. The birth took place Saturday evening at his ranch west of Salida on county road 120.
A buffalo born earlier this summer was gouged to death by the bull. Buffalo calves are light red compared to the deep brown of the adults.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1996: The Colorado Junior Rodeo will return to Salida Aug. 24 and 25.
Kids from all over Colorado will compete for $50,000 in prizes that are donated by businesses throughout the state.
Several area businesses will also donate a number of prizes.
Kids ranging in age from 5 to 18 will compete in 23 events.
The Junior Rodeo allows kids to qualify at only a few events during the year, and according to Karen Kaess that’s where it differs from the Little Britches Rodeo.
Kids competing at Little Britches Rodeo have to attend events nearly every weekend to qualify for their state rodeo.
Allison Nelson, 15, of Salida and Tiffany Bertrand, 17, of Howard will compete at the rodeo.
