140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1882: The hillside between the railroad track and the mountains near the depot and roundhouse is getting to be pretty thickly settled.
A large number of small residences have been built there lately.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 4, 1922: All persons interested in making Salida a fishing resort are requested by Forester Cuenin to attend tomorrow night a meeting at the Elks Home when plans will be discussed for establishing a fish hatchery here.
It is also planned to have retaining ponds here from which 1,000,000 fish can be taken to the streams every year.
Mr. Cuenin believes that with such a supply there will always be good fishing streams close to Salida, which will attract thousands of tourists, who now pass through here to reach the fishing grounds.
Salida will thus get more benefit out of the tourist trade.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 28, 1947: George H. Earle, former minister to Bulgaria and Turkey, said today he doubted that “more than 10 percent of us will be alive five years from now” because of the reluctance of the United States to atom bomb Russia.
“I think the situation in the United States is completely desperate,” Earle told the House Un-American Activities Committee.
“The reason is that the superatom bomb is here or almost here, and the country that uses it first is almost certain to win.”
The American people are “too naive and charitable” to use the bomb first, he said.
“Because we won’t attack first,” Earle said, “I don’t think more than 10 percent of us will be alive five years from now.”
(So what? Does Governor Earle mean that the United States should begin dropping bombs right now on Russia? If not, what does he mean? What is the United States to do about it? Speak up, Mr. Earle, you have the floor. But don’t forget, Governor, that General Eisenhower says there is no war in sight. You have made a whopper of a statement, Governor Earle, and you had better back it up with something. – Editor.)
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 27, 1972: A 17-year-old youth from Fort Worth, Texas, was questioned about 5 p.m. Friday afternoon at Monarch Ski Area by deputy sheriff Bob Willcox concerning a pair of skis the young man had allegedly stolen from the area storage racks at the base lodge.
After initial questioning by Willcox, the youth, who had been seen carrying off a pair of skis which were later reported missing, admitted to taking the skis and hiding them in the woods to the east of the ski area.
When Russell Schmidt of La Grande, Ind., the owner of the stolen Rossignol skis, bindings and poles, valued at some $250, declined to press charges, the young man was released, according to Willcox.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1997: Railbanking, maintaining the Arkansas Valley’s rail bed intact after abandonment for future trail or railroad use, will be nixed if a proposed state Senate bill passes, the Chaffee County commissioners were told Monday.
“The public needs to know what’s at stake,” said Steve Reese, co-manager of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
Reese appeared before the commissioners during their work session Monday to discuss the proposed measure, SB37.
The bill would require each adjacent land owner to an abandoned track to consent to its being maintained as a continuous line for railbanking.
