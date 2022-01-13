140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1882: When the water works are erected, fireplugs will be placed at all the principle corners in town and then there will be some show of extinguishing a fire should one get started.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 17, 1922: The Forest Service is giving a practical telephone course from January 15 to January 26, to the Forest Rangers.
Mr. H. R. Kylie, telephone engineer of Denver, will instruct the Rangers how to maintain telephones and telephone lines.
This course has been found to be one of the essential duties of a ranger, for during the fire season the Forest Service telephones must be kept up and telephones in first-class order, for a faulty line or a phone may be the cause of considerable loss of timber by fire.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 17, 1947: Pfc. Donald L. Luttrell of Camp Carson was fatally injured at 1:00 o’clock Thursday, when a military truck, which he was driving in convoy, went off the road on Trout Creek Pass and plunged 50 feet into a pit.
He died in the Humphrey ambulance while being taken to a Leadville hospital. He was 19 years old.
State patrolman Carl Dowell, who investigated the accident, was unable to obtain the home address of the youth.
A convoy of 30 army trucks with trailers was traveling from Camp Carson to Cooper Hill and Luttrell was one of the drivers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 17, 1972: The Fine Arts Council for Chaffee County announced Friday that their incorporation papers have been accepted and sent to the Secretary of State.
Chris Byers, co-chairman of the group, said that the council hopes to serve the entire county in a broad manner, by bringing in and sponsoring new cultural experiences that might not be found in the area ordinarily.
The council was formed several months ago and will be affiliated with the Colorado Council on Arts and Humanities.
Byers said the council has several tentative commitments at this time and long-range plans include an “artist-in-residence program,” and bringing in Colorado artists to display their work and hold informative sessions regarding their endeavors.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1997: 1996 brought a “record increase” in population at the Chaffee County Jail, Sheriff Ron Bergmann said Monday.
At the current rate of growth in the jail population, a 50-bed jail, as has been proposed for construction, may not meet the county’s needs in the future, he added.
Bergmann said the county jail averaged close to 22 inmates a day last year.
That compares to an average of 18 in 1995.
Bergman told the Board of Chaffee County Commissioners during its weekly work session that the increase has also brought more management problems, medical costs and food bills.
Also, he said, close quarters cause inmates’ frustration levels to rise.
